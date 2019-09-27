Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SMILEDIRE    SDC

SMILEDIRE

(SDC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMILEDIRECTCLUB Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In SmileDirectClub, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) (or the "Company").

If you invested in SmileDirectClub stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SDC. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48301


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMILEDIRE
04:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
09/25SMILEDIRECT INVESTIGATION BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Following Suit by ..
BU
More news
Chart SMILEDIRE
Duration : Period :
SMILEDIRE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group