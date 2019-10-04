Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Smile Direct Club, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC)

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SDC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDC), a Nashville, Tennessee-based direct-to-consumer provider of orthodontic aligners.

On September 11, 2019, SDC closed its initial public offering of common stock, selling 58,537,000 common shares at $23 per share, raising proceeds before expenses of approximately $1.28 billion.

On September 24, 2019, SDC was sued in a federal class action lawsuit filed by a group of dentists, orthodontists and consumers alleging damages suffered as a result of its alleged misleading marketing practices regarding the effectiveness, comparable level of dental care, and return policies of its products, among other charges.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.47, or nearly 9%, to close at $15.68 per share on September 24, 2019.

On October 4, 2019, SDC's stock closed at $14.72 per share, down approximately 36% since the IPO.

If you purchased SDC shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

