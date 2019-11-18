Log in
SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC

(SDC)
11/18/2019 | 11:12pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirectClub" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SmileDirectClub and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or about September 11, 2019, the Company conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 58.5 million shares of stock priced at $23.00 per share. 

On the first day of trading, SmileDirectClub's stock price fell $6.33 per share, or 27.52%, to close at $16.67 per share on September 12, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-smiledirectclub-inc---sdc-300960488.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
