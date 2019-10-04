Log in
SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC

(SDC)
SMILEDIRECTCLUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc. - SDC

10/04/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SDC), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its September 2019 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of SmileDirectClub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sdc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

SmileDirectClub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

On September 24, 2019, only weeks after its IPO, the dental aligner therapy company was sued in a class action lawsuit by a group of dentists, orthodontists and consumers alleging damages suffered as a result of its fraudulent and misleading marketing practices regarding the effectiveness, comparable level of dental care, and return policies of its products, among other charges.

On this news, the price of SmileDirectClub’s shares fell and continued to decline over the next two trading sessions on unusually heavy trading volume.

The subsequently-filed securities case is Andre v. SmileDirectClub, Inc., et al., 2:19-cv-12883.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
