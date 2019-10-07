Smile Direct Club Lawsuit: Berger Montague Investigates Class Action Claims Against SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirect" or the "Company") ("SDC") on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirect Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering ("Class Period"). SmileDirect's stock has traded as low as $12.94 per share, a nearly 44% decline from the $23.00 IPO price.

Smile Direct Club IPO

In September 2019, SmileDirect sold approximately 58.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $23.00 per share in an initial public offering ("IPO"). On September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The dentists' false advertising complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation. On this news, SmileDirect's share price fell nearly 9% ($1.47) to close at $15.68 per share on September 24, 2019. SmileDirect's stock has since traded as low as $12.94 per share, a nearly 44% decline from the $23.00 IPO price.

Smile Direct Club Scam

The securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors, including that:

Administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to SmileDirect's customers and monitored their progress;

SmileDirect's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards;

SmileDirect was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry;

The efficacy of SmileDirect's treatment was overstated;

SmileDirect concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and

As a result, Defendants' positive statements about SmileDirect's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

