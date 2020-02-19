Smile Direct Club Stands Behind Its Doctors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer oral care med tech platform, issues the following statement in response to accusations against its Chief Clinical Officer from the Dental Board of California:



“We would like to correct the record on media reports that have surfaced today on the unfounded and untrue allegations made in the retaliatory accusation filed by the Dental Board of California against SmileDirectClub’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer. Dr. Sulitzer, who has been in practice for more than 35 years, has been licensed in the State of California since 2003 and continues to be in good standing with the state licensing bodies. The baseless claims in the accusation are entirely without merit, and were filed in direct retaliation to SmileDirectClub’s efforts to address the Board’s prior wrongful conduct in failing to stop its investigator from threatening and intimidating customers and employees at SmileShops in California. (Link)

As admitted by the Dental Board of California, Dr. Sulitzer’s license remains in good standing, as it does in every state in which he is licensed. We are proud to be affiliated with the more than 250 licensed dentists and orthodontists in our network. Each of these doctors have excellent credentials, are licensed and in good standing and have at least four or more years’ clinical experience treating patients with clear aligner therapy prior to joining SmileDirectClub’s network. These doctors are required to comply with and are held to the same standards as every other dentist and orthodontist treating patients with clear aligner therapy. The accusations against SmileDirectClub’s Chief Clinical Officer are factually inaccurate, and will be proven false by whatever means necessary. More important, these actions deprive Californians of access to affordable teeth straightening solutions. SmileDirectClub will vigilantly defend our business model as a core part of our mission to increase access to safe and affordable teeth-straightening solutions for millions of Americans.”

About SmileDirectClub

