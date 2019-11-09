Log in
SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC    SDC

SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC

(SDC)
SmileDirectClub : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds SmileDirectClub Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SDC

11/09/2019 | 03:16pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds those who purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with SmileDirectClub’s September 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”) of the important lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SmileDirectClub investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the SmileDirectClub class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to SmileDirectClub’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) SmileDirectClub’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) SmileDirectClub was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of SmileDirectClub’s treatment was overstated; (5) SmileDirectClub had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about SmileDirectClub’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
