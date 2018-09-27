Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Smiles Fidelidade SA    SMLS3   BRSMLSACNOR1

SMILES FIDELIDADE SA (SMLS3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/27
46.4 BRL   --.--%
04:12pSMILES : Material Fact - Advanced Air Ticket Purchase
PU
08/01SMILES : announces 2Q18 results
PU
07/31SMILES : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Smiles : Material Fact - Advanced Air Ticket Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

Material Fact - Advanced Air Ticket Purchase

Barueri, September 27th, 2018 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (B3: SMLE3) ('Company' or 'Smiles'), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, in line with the favorable recommendation of the Independent Committee, installed in accordance with Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, unanimously approved the execution of the Advanced Air Ticket Purchase which envisage the acquisition, by the Company, of credits for the future acquisition of air tickets issued by Gol Linhas Aéreas S.A. ('GLA'), controlled by GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ('GLAI'), in an amount of up to R$ 600,000,000.00 (six hundred million reais), in accordance with the conditions in the management proposal filed at the Company's headquarters.

Under the terms of the Agreements, considering credits acquisition for a future air ticket purchase, the Company will pay Gol an amount of up to R$ 600,000,000 (six million reais). The disbursements related to the Agreements will be adjusted for 115% (one hundred fifteen percent) of the CDI rate

Prior to the Board of Directors' resolution and approval on the transaction that is the object of the Agreements, the Independent Committee, entirely composed by independent members, pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, extensively analyzed and discussed the management's proposal and, on this date, issued a unanimous favorable recommendation on the execution of the transaction and of the Agreements by the Company.

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A

Click here to access the full document.

Phone: +55 (11) 4871-2012
ri@smiles.com.br
www.smiles.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMILES FIDELIDADE SA
04:12pSMILES : Material Fact - Advanced Air Ticket Purchase
PU
08/01SMILES : announces 2Q18 results
PU
07/31SMILES : Half-year results
CO
07/31SMILES : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/16SMILES : Fidelidade Announces its 2Q18 Conference Call Agenda
PU
05/08SMILES : announces 1Q18 results
PU
05/07SMILES : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/04SMILES : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
04/30SMILES : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
04/23SMILES : Fidelidade Announces its 1Q18 Conference Call Schedule
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 CNT.. 
02/06Aimia Is A Clown Car That Fell Into A Gold Mine, But It's Still Golden 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 2 013 M
EBIT 2018 687 M
Net income 2018 571 M
Finance 2018 1 053 M
Yield 2018 9,32%
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 5 642 M
Chart SMILES FIDELIDADE SA
Duration : Period :
Smiles Fidelidade SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMILES FIDELIDADE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonel Dias de Andrade Neto Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Ricardo Constantino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMILES FIDELIDADE SA-35.64%1 401
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 111
CINTAS CORPORATION29.09%23 149
UNITED RENTALS-1.67%13 951
BUREAU VERITAS-0.35%11 748
LG CORP--.--%11 369
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.