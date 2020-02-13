Smith Micro Software : Acquires Operator Business from Circle Media Labs, Inc.

Acquisition brings together two industry-leading solutions to expand and further strengthen the SafePath® Connected Life Platform for cable, broadband, mobile and fixed line operators, and their customers, while adding two key customers to Smith Micro's customer base

PITTSBURGH, PA, February 13, 2020 - Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) ('Smith Micro' or the 'Company') today announced that it has acquired the operator business of Circle Media Labs Inc. Pursuant to the transaction, Smith Micro has acquired certain assets, including customer contracts and a perpetual source code license to Circle's robust parental control software. This newly acquired technology will further enhance Smith Micro's SafePath® Connected Life Platform, providing a comprehensive connected life experience for Family Location and Parental Controls, IoT, and Home under a common experience.

The acquisition expands the Smith Micro portfolio and will enhance the overall capabilities of the SafePath platform, combining two industry-leading solutions. The combined solutions will further bolster SafePath's digital parenting value proposition in the operator marketplace with applications to optimize parental controls inside and outside of the home.

'I am very excited to announce our acquisition of Circle's operator business. The transaction diversifies our customer base and brings together the best product features of two technology leaders to enhance our Connected Life Platform,' said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. 'The transaction is a win for both companies as it will enable Smith Micro to continue our accelerated growth through the mobile operator space, while allowing Circle to focus their strategic efforts on the direct-to-consumer market.'

'At Circle, we're constantly looking for ways to help the greatest number of families manage their digital lives at home or away, and one of the ways we've accomplished this is by working with broadband providers that customers trust,' said Andrew Olson, CEO of Circle. 'We're pleased to partner with Smith Micro, a respected global software provider, to help more parents seamlessly access the features they need to manage online content.'

Mr. Smith concluded, 'We look forward to working closely with Circle in the coming quarters as we integrate key enhancements to our SafePath platform, delivering a world-class family and home safety experience to our customers.'

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Smith Micro acquired certain assets, including customer contracts and a perpetual software license for a purchase price of approximately $13.5 million in cash. In addition, with this acquisition, Smith Micro has added two key customers, T-Mobile USA and Sky, to the list of operators it serves. The operator business is expected to report 2019 revenue of $4 million. Further details will be released on Form 8-K as required and during the release of Smith Micro's fiscal 2019 financial results.

