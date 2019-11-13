Smith Micro Software : Boost Mobile Prepaid Customers Can Now Locate Valuables With Tracker + Safe & Found

Solution is First Consumer IoT Service for Prepaid Customers

Boost Mobile and Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro”), today announced that Boost Mobile prepaid customers are now able to track virtually anything with the new Tracker + Safe & Found. The portable device has a long-lasting, rechargeable battery and can easily attach to vehicles, children’s backpacks, pets, luggage, bikes and more. Tracker + Safe & Found instills customers with peace of mind through real-time location tracking, enabling easy location of valuables at all times.

“Boost Mobile is excited to expand our current offerings of affordable and reliable devices with the new Tracker + Safe & Found,” said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. “Tracking devices have increasingly gained popularity over the last few years, providing today’s busy consumer with the comfort of knowing they’ll always be able to find what’s important to them. Whether financial or sentimental, we carry valuables with us almost everywhere we go, and through this partnership, we’re bringing cutting-edge IoT technology to all Boost Mobile customers.”

“Smith Micro is proud to have worked with Boost Mobile to bring to market a solution that recognizes the pervasive challenges facing today’s digital family lifestyle, and is the next step in keeping both the family and the things they value protected and secure,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “This collaboration represents the first time that prepaid mobile customers are being offered a consumer IoT solution and Tracker + Safe & Found is certainly a great place to start.”

Tracker + Safe and Found runs on Sprint’s nationwide network. This new service is powered by Smith Micro’s platform that supports one of the industry’s leading location and parental control apps. Safe & Found provides real time location tracking and alerts on mobile devices and tablets. In addition to real-time tracking, consumers can enjoy the safety features of Tracker + Safe & Found such as personalized geo-fences or safety zones and notifications when family members have left or entered a designated zone. Additional features such as a light sensor, SOS alert and more, offer a comprehensive family safety solution in one, seamless experience.

“With today’s families going in so many different directions, the one thing that ties them together are their mobile devices,” said Smith. “With the mobile phone at the center of the digital experience, it can be broadened to include devices like Tracker to keep track of children, pets, elderly family members, bags, briefcases, and everything else that is loved in one app experience.”

Tracker + Safe & Found device is available now for $49.99 (plus tax) online at BoostMobile.com and in the coming weeks in Boost retail stores. Tracker requires a $5 per month subscription which includes access to the nationwide Sprint network and the Safe & Found app features for Tracker.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile:

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers one of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.:

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

SafePath, Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that Smith Micro believes its products offer, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes in customer or platform requirements and changes in third party technology. These and other factors discussed in Smith Micro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and Smith Micro does not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005108/en/