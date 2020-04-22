Log in
Smith Micro Software : Schedules Teleconference to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results following the close of regular trading on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

The Smith Micro first quarter 2020 results may be accessed as follows:

Date and Time:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

 

 

News Release:

Available at Smith Micro’s News Room.

 

 

Teleconference:

Dial 1-844-701-1164 ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants can call +1 412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference.

 

 

Internet Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/smsi200506.html

 

 

Replay:

The conference call webcast will be available for replay in the Smith Micro Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
