SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.

(SMSI)
Smith Micro Software : Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results following the close of regular trading on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

The Smith Micro second quarter 2020 results may be accessed as follows:

Date and Time:

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

 

News Release:

Available at Smith Micro’s News Room.

 

Teleconference:

Dial 1-844-701-1164 ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants can call +1 412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference.

 

Internet Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/smsi200803.html

 

Replay:

The conference call webcast will be available for replay in the Smith Micro Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,8 M - -
Net income 2020 6,56 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,38 $
Last Close Price 4,20 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 99,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy C. Huffmyer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
David P. Sperling Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Kenneth J. Shebek Chief Information Officer
David L. Blakeney Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.5.53%174
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.37%1 583 043
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.282.77%73 471
SEA LIMITED187.05%54 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.96%47 515
SPLUNK INC.36.18%32 401
