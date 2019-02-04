Smith Micro Software : to Showcase Wireless Solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is pleased to exhibit at the world’s largest mobile technology tradeshow, Mobile World Congress, at Fira Barcelona – Gran Via from February 25 – 28, 2019. The Smith Micro booth will be located in Hall 8.1, Digital Planet - Stand 8.1 H61, where the company will offer live demonstrations of several innovative products, including:

SafePath ® is a Connected Life Platform that delivers a connected life experience for families and the connected devices that are part of their daily digital lifestyle inside and outside the home. The SafePath platform includes SafePath Family – enabling mobile service providers to meet the needs of their customers for family real time location, protection and parental controls services – and SafePath IoT – allowing service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience to their customers by bringing all of their connected devices like child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices under a single pane of glass.

is a Connected Life Platform that delivers a connected life experience for families and the connected devices that are part of their daily digital lifestyle inside and outside the home. The SafePath platform includes – enabling mobile service providers to meet the needs of their customers for family real time location, protection and parental controls services – and – allowing service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience to their customers by bringing all of their connected devices like child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices under a single pane of glass. ViewSpot TM provides wireless carriers and retailers with a way to bring powerful on-screen, interactive demos to life. These engaging demos deliver consistent, secure and targeted content that showcases the features of the devices that consumers want to see and learn more about. The ViewSpot platform also offers analytics capabilities for carriers to gain valuable insights into their consumer base and its buying behavior as well as their retail operations. Smith Micro will demonstrate to show attendees how ViewSpot can improve the experience and performance of your retail environment.

provides wireless carriers and retailers with a way to bring powerful on-screen, interactive demos to life. These engaging demos deliver consistent, secure and targeted content that showcases the features of the devices that consumers want to see and learn more about. The ViewSpot platform also offers analytics capabilities for carriers to gain valuable insights into their consumer base and its buying behavior as well as their retail operations. Smith Micro will demonstrate to show attendees how ViewSpot can improve the experience and performance of your retail environment. CommSuite® is changing the way people interact with their messages through a premium voice platform currently deployed on millions of mobile handsets. The solution enables mobile operators to deliver advanced visual voicemail, voice-to-text services, and targeted ads to mobile subscribers. Smith Micro will demonstrate both client-based and cloud-based versions of the CommSuite platform at Mobile World Congress.

Visit www.smithmicro.com/mwc to learn more about these products or to book a meeting with Smith Micro at Mobile World Congress.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and Cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display, performing analytics on any product set, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo and Smith Micro’s product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005180/en/