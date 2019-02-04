Smith Micro Software : to Showcase Wireless Solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:
SMSI) is pleased to exhibit at the world’s largest mobile technology
tradeshow, Mobile World Congress, at Fira Barcelona – Gran Via from
February 25 – 28, 2019. The Smith Micro booth will be located in
Hall 8.1, Digital Planet - Stand 8.1 H61, where the company will
offer live demonstrations of several innovative products, including:
-
SafePath® is a Connected Life Platform that
delivers a connected life experience for families and the connected
devices that are part of their daily digital lifestyle inside and
outside the home. The SafePath platform includes SafePath Family
– enabling mobile service providers to meet the needs of their
customers for family real time location, protection and parental
controls services – and SafePath IoT – allowing service
providers to deliver a connected digital life experience to their
customers by bringing all of their connected devices like child and
elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected
home security devices under a single pane of glass.
-
ViewSpotTM provides wireless carriers
and retailers with a way to bring powerful on-screen, interactive
demos to life. These engaging demos deliver consistent, secure and
targeted content that showcases the features of the devices that
consumers want to see and learn more about. The ViewSpot platform also
offers analytics capabilities for carriers to gain valuable insights
into their consumer base and its buying behavior as well as their
retail operations. Smith Micro will demonstrate to show attendees how
ViewSpot can improve the experience and performance of your retail
environment.
-
CommSuite® is changing the way people interact with
their messages through a premium voice platform currently
deployed on millions of mobile handsets. The solution enables mobile
operators to deliver advanced visual voicemail, voice-to-text
services, and targeted ads to mobile subscribers. Smith Micro will
demonstrate both client-based and cloud-based versions of the
CommSuite platform at Mobile World Congress.
Visit www.smithmicro.com/mwc
to learn more about these products or to book a meeting with Smith Micro
at Mobile World Congress.
About Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile
experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service
providers and Cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family
digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities,
our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new
opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT
devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of
products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as
visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display, performing
analytics on any product set, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more
information, visit www.smithmicro.com.
Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo and Smith Micro’s product names are
registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All
other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective
owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005180/en/