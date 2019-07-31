Log in
Smith & Nephew : Investor presentation July - September 2019

07/31/2019

Investor Presentation July - September 2019

Forward looking statements and non-IFRS measures

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well- placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations. The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used for convenience to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

Certain items included in 'trading results', such as trading profit, trading profit margin, tax rate on trading results, trading cash flow, trading profit to cash conversion ratio, EPSA and underlying growth are non-IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS financial measures in this announcement are explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS in our Second Quarter Results announcement dated 31 July 2019.

2

100

Smith & Nephew is a

global Medical Device portfolio company,

FTSE100

A constituent of the UK's FTSE100, with ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange

Shares

S&N has a progressive dividend policy, and has paid a dividend every year since 1937

that has been trading for over 160 years, and operates in more than 100 countries

$4.9bn

~16,500

Annual sales in 2018

We have around 16,500

were $4.9 billion

employees globally

3

A portfolio medical device company

ALLEVYNLIFE

Advanced

Advanced

PICO

Advanced Foam

Negative Pressure

Wound Dressings

Wound Care

Wound Devices

Wound Therapy

Collagenase

Advanced

JOURNEYII BCS

Bi-Cruciate

Wound

SANTYLOintment

Stabilised

Enzymatic debrider

Bioactives

Knees

Knee System

ENT

$4.9bn

Arthroscopic

Revenues

POLAR3

(2018)

Total Hip

COBLATION

Enabling

Hips

Solution

Wand

Technologies

REGENETENBioinductive Implant

Sports Medicine

Joint Repair

Other Recon

Trauma

TRIGENINTERTAN

Intertrochanteric

Antegrade Nail

NAVIO

Surgical

System

4

Our performance

Revenue

$4,904m+2%*

4904

4765

4617 46344669

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Adjusted earnings per share (EPSA)

100.9¢+5%CAGR

Trading Profit

$1,123m 22.9% margin

1123

1099

10551048

1020

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Dividend per share

36.0¢+5%CAGR

Trading cash conversion

85%

85%

90%

85%

75%

74%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Net Debt

$1,104m

83.2 85.1 82.6

94.5 100.9

29.630.8 30.8

35.0 36.0

1613

1361

1550

1281

1104

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

* Underlying growth percentage after adjusting for the effect of currency translation, acquisitions and disposals.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

5

Q2 2019 revenue:

$1,283m, 3.5% underlying, 3.1% reported

Revenue split

Emerging Markets

$246m

US

$635m

Other

Established Markets

$402m

Geographical growth

Global

3.5%

Established Markets

0.9%

US

2.3%

Other Established Markets

-1.3%

Emerging Markets

16.2%

-5.0%

0.0%

5.0%

10.0%

15.0%

20.0%

Product franchise growth

Orthopaedics

3.6%

Knees

4.3%

Hips

2.9%

Other Recon

3.5%

Trauma

2.8%

Sports Medicine, ENT

5.6%

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

11.9%

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies -2.1%

ENT

6.3%

Advanced Wound Management

1.2%

AWC

-1.7%

AWB

-1.2%

AWD

16.0%

-5.0%

0.0%

5.0%

10.0%

15.0%

20.0%

6

H1 2019 revenue:

$2,485m, 3.9% underlying, 1.8% reported

Revenue split

Emerging Markets

$465m

US

$1,203m

Other

Established Markets

$817m

Geographical growth

Global

3.9%

Established Markets

1.5%

US

3.1%

Other Established Markets

-0.7%

Emerging Markets

15.8%

-5.0%

0.0%

5.0%

10.0%

15.0%

20.0%

Product franchise growth

Orthopaedics

3.7%

Knees

4.2%

Hips

2.7%

Other Recon

5.0%

Trauma

3.8%

Sports Medicine, ENT

5.4%

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

11.5%

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies -1.6%

ENT

5.3%

Advanced Wound Management

2.4%

AWC

0.1%

AWB

-0.6%

AWD

16.2%

-5.0%

0.0%

5.0%

10.0%

15.0%

20.0%

7

2019 Guidance

2019

Sales growth:

Trading profit margin:

Tax rate:

Underlying: 3.0% to 4.0%

22.8% to 23.2%

19% to 21%(2)

Reported: 3.6% to 4.6%(1)

Medium

Sales growth:

Trading profit margin:

Tax rate:

Consistent growth

Ongoing improvement

19% to 21%(2)

term

above market

  1. Based on the foreign exchange rates prevailing on 25 July 2019

(2)Tax rate on trading result

8

Strategic imperatives for the company

Grow

Together

Effectively

1

2

3

4

5

Achieve the

Transform

Expand in

Strengthen

Become the

full potential

the business

high-growth

talent and

best owner

of our portfolio

through

segments

capabilities

enabling

technologies

9

New commercial model: creation of global franchises

Chief

Executive

Officer

President,

President,

Chief

President,

Chief

President,

Sports

Advanced

President,

President,

Financial

President,

Global

RA/QA

Orthopaedics

Medicine &

Wound

EMEA

APAC

Officer, GBS

R&D

Operations

Officer

ENT

Mgmt

& IT

Chief

Chief

Chief Legal

Bus. Dev.

Human

and

and Corp.

Resources

Compliance

Affairs

Officer

Officer

Officer

10

Moving from robotic-assisted surgery to a digital ecosystem

NAVIO™

Surgical System

Launch of NAVIO 7.0 in

Launch of next-generation

H2 2019

platform, with Brainlab hip

and knee software

  • Brainlab hip software on

NAVIO

Introduction of robotic arms

  • Ecosystem incorporatingstand-alone robotic arms, augmented reality
  • Expansion into sports medicine and other clinical specialties

11

Executing on M&A strategy

Acquisition of Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business

12

The pillars of a new purpose-driven culture

Life Unlimited

Care

Collaboration

Courage

A culture of empathy and

A culture of team,

A culture of continuous learning,

understanding for each other,

based on mutual trust and respect

innovation and accountability

our customers and patients

13

APEX summary

  • Benefits of$160m p.a.by 2022
  • Totalone-offcosts (mainly cash) up to $240m (c.150% of annualisedrun-ratebenefits)
  • Period:2018 - 2022, with around 75% of benefits and >75% of costs by 2020
  • Benefitsunderpin medium-term margin guidance

14

Appendices

15

Technical guidance

July 2019

Foreign exchange and other revenue impact

Impact of translational FX on revenue(1)

(2.0%)

Acquisition impact on revenue

+2.6%

Non-trading items

Restructuring costs

c. $100-120m

Acquisition and integration costs

c. $30-40m

European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliance costs

c. $50m

Other

Amortisation of acquisition intangibles

c. $140-150m

Income from associates

c. $5m

Net interest(2)

$50-55m

Other finance costs

c. $15m

Tax rate on trading result

19%-21%

(1)

Based on the foreign exchange rates prevailing on 25 July 2019

(2)

Excludes interest associated with IFRS 16 leases

16

Franchise revenue analysis

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q1

Q2

Q2

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Revenue

Growth

%

%

%

%

%

%

$m

%

Orthopaedics

0

1

5

4

3

3.9

552

3.6

Knee Implants

2

3

4

3

3

4.1

262

4.3

Hip Implants

(2)

1

4

4

2

2.4

156

2.9

Other Reconstruction

30

27

43

45

36

6.9

16

3.5

Trauma

(2)

(5)

3

1

(1)

4.8

118

2.8

Sports Medicine & ENT

1

3

3

2

2

5.3

379

5.6

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

5

7

8

8

7

11.0

194

11.9

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

(5)

(1)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(1.1)

146

(2.1)

ENT

6

5

5

3

5

4.2

39

6.3

Advanced Wound Management

(2)

1

1

2

0

4.1

352

1.2

Advanced Wound Care

0

2

1

2

1

2.0

177

(1.7)

Advanced Wound Bioactives

(12)

(6)

(7)

(3)

(6)

0.4

114

(1.2)

Advanced Wound Devices

2

9

11

14

9

16.4

61

16.0

Total

0

2

3

3

2

4.4

1,283

3.5

All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days.

17

2018 growth by franchise has been re-presented to align with the new global franchise structure effective from 1 January

2019. There has been no change in total growth for any period presented.

Regional revenue analysis

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full

Q1

Q2

Year

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Revenue

Growth

Revenue

Growth

%

%

%

%

%

$m

%

$m

%

US

(2)

1

4

3

1

568

4.0

635

2.3

Other Established Markets(1)

(2)

1

(1)

0

0

415

(0.1)

402

(1.3)

Total Established Markets

(2)

1

2

2

1

983

2.2

1,037

0.9

Emerging Markets

9

6

10

8

8

219

15.3

246

16.2

Total

0

2

3

3

2

1,202

4.4

1,283

3.5

(1) Other Established Markets' are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand.

18

All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days

H1 trading income statement

2019

2018

$m

$m

Revenue

2,485

2,440

3.9% underlying growth

Cost of goods sold

(646)

(651)

Gross profit

1,839

1,789

Gross profit margin

74.0%

73.3%

Selling, general and admin

(1,178)

(1,168)

Research and development

(129)

(114)

Trading profit

532

507

Trading profit margin

21.4%

20.8%

+60bps growth

19

H1 EPSA and EPS

Full Year

2019

2018

Growth

$m

$m

Trading profit

532

507

5%

Net interest payable

(25)

(25)

Other finance costs

(6)

(7)

Share of results from associate

(3)

2

Adjusted profit before tax

498

477

Taxation on trading result

(98)

(96)

2019 tax rate*: 19.7%

Adjusted attributable profit

400

381

Weighted average number of shares (m)

874

873

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPSA")

45.8¢

43.7¢

5%

Earnings per share ("EPS")

35.3¢

31.4¢

13%

Dividend per share

14.4¢

14.0¢

3%

  • Tax rate on trading result

20

H1 free cash flow

Full Year

2019

2018

$m

$m

Trading profit

532

507

Share based payment

17

18

Depreciation and amortisation

188

171

Lease liability repayments

(23)

-

Capital expenditure

(153)

(178)

Movements in working capital and other

(156)

(131)

Trading cash flow

405

387

Trading cash conversion

76%

76%

Restructuring, acquisition, legal and other

(38)

(147)

Net interest paid

(24)

(26)

Taxation paid

(68)

(95)

Free cash flow

275

119

21

Trading days per quarter

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

2017

64

63

63

60

250

2018

63

64

63

61

251

2019

63

63

63

62

251

2020

62

63

63

64

252

Year-on-year differences in the number of trading days typically impacts our surgical businesses in the Established Markets more than our wholesaler and distributor-supported businesses.

We define trading days as weekdays adjusted for significant holidays in our principal countries.

22

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
