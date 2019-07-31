Smith & Nephew : Investor presentation July - September 2019
07/31/2019 | 10:25am EDT
Investor Presentation July - September 2019
Forward looking statements and non-IFRS measures
This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well- placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations. The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used for convenience to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
Certain items included in 'trading results', such as trading profit, trading profit margin, tax rate on trading results, trading cash flow, trading profit to cash conversion ratio, EPSA and underlying growth are non-IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS financial measures in this announcement are explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS in our Second Quarter Results announcement dated 31 July 2019.
Smith & Nephew is a
global Medical Device portfolio company,
FTSE100
A constituent of the UK's FTSE100, with ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange
Shares
S&N has a progressive dividend policy, and has paid a dividend every year since 1937
that has been trading for over 160 years, and operates in more than 100 countries
$4.9bn
~16,500
Annual sales in 2018
We have around 16,500
were $4.9 billion
employees globally
A portfolio medical device company
ALLEVYN◊LIFE
Advanced
Advanced
PICO◊
Advanced Foam
Negative Pressure
Wound Dressings
Wound Care
Wound Devices
Wound Therapy
Collagenase
Advanced
JOURNEY◊II BCS
Bi-Cruciate
Wound
SANTYL◊Ointment
Stabilised
Enzymatic debrider
Bioactives
Knees
Knee System
ENT
$4.9bn
Arthroscopic
Revenues
POLAR3◊
(2018)
Total Hip
COBLATION◊
Enabling
Hips
Solution
Wand
Technologies
REGENETEN◊Bioinductive Implant
Sports Medicine
Joint Repair
Other Recon
Trauma
TRIGEN◊INTERTAN◊
Intertrochanteric
Antegrade Nail
NAVIO◊
Surgical
System
Our performance
Revenue
$4,904m+2%*
4904
4765
4617 46344669
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Adjusted earnings per share (EPSA)
100.9¢+5%CAGR
Trading Profit
$1,123m 22.9% margin
1123
1099
10551048
1020
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Dividend per share
36.0¢+5%CAGR
Trading cash conversion
85%
85%
90%
85%
75%
74%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Net Debt
$1,104m
83.2 85.1 82.6
94.5 100.9
29.630.8 30.8
35.0 36.0
1613
1361
1550
1281
1104
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
* Underlying growth percentage after adjusting for the effect of currency translation, acquisitions and disposals.
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Q2 2019 revenue:
$1,283m, 3.5% underlying, 3.1% reported
Revenue split
Emerging Markets
$246m
US
$635m
Other
Established Markets
$402m
Geographical growth
Global
3.5%
Established Markets
0.9%
US
2.3%
Other Established Markets
-1.3%
Emerging Markets
16.2%
-5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
Product franchise growth
Orthopaedics
3.6%
Knees
4.3%
Hips
2.9%
Other Recon
3.5%
Trauma
2.8%
Sports Medicine, ENT
5.6%
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
11.9%
Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies -2.1%
ENT
6.3%
Advanced Wound Management
1.2%
AWC
-1.7%
AWB
-1.2%
AWD
16.0%
-5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
H1 2019 revenue:
$2,485m, 3.9% underlying, 1.8% reported
Revenue split
Emerging Markets
$465m
US
$1,203m
Other
Established Markets
$817m
Geographical growth
Global
3.9%
Established Markets
1.5%
US
3.1%
Other Established Markets
-0.7%
Emerging Markets
15.8%
-5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
Product franchise growth
Orthopaedics
3.7%
Knees
4.2%
Hips
2.7%
Other Recon
5.0%
Trauma
3.8%
Sports Medicine, ENT
5.4%
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
11.5%
Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies -1.6%
ENT
5.3%
Advanced Wound Management
2.4%
AWC
0.1%
AWB
-0.6%
AWD
16.2%
-5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
2019 Guidance
2019
Sales growth:
Trading profit margin:
Tax rate:
Underlying: 3.0% to 4.0%
22.8% to 23.2%
19% to 21%(2)
Reported: 3.6% to 4.6%(1)
Medium
Sales growth:
Trading profit margin:
Tax rate:
Consistent growth
Ongoing improvement
19% to 21%(2)
term
above market
Based on the foreign exchange rates prevailing on 25 July 2019
(2)Tax rate on trading result
Strategic imperatives for the company
Grow
Together
Effectively
1
2
3
4
5
Achieve the
Transform
Expand in
Strengthen
Become the
full potential
the business
high-growth
talent and
best owner
of our portfolio
through
segments
capabilities
enabling
technologies
New commercial model: creation of global franchises
Chief
Executive
Officer
President,
President,
Chief
President,
Chief
President,
Sports
Advanced
President,
President,
Financial
President,
Global
RA/QA
Orthopaedics
Medicine &
Wound
EMEA
APAC
Officer, GBS
R&D
Operations
Officer
ENT
Mgmt
& IT
Chief
Chief
Chief Legal
Bus. Dev.
Human
and
and Corp.
Resources
Compliance
Affairs
Officer
Officer
Officer
Moving from robotic-assisted surgery to a digital ecosystem