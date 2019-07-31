Log in
SMITH & NEPHEW

Smith & Nephew : +Nephew lifts revenue outlook on emerging market boost

07/31/2019 | 03:06am EDT

(Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith+Nephew raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday after reporting a better-than-expected first-half profit, boosted by higher overall demand and growth in emerging markets.

China, with a sales surge of more than 30% in the second quarter, was a bright spot for the company, as its established markets, including the United States, stabilise after a shaky 2018. The U.S. market accounts for about half of its revenue.

Sales from emerging markets rose 16.2% in the quarter ended June 29.

Demand from emerging markets will continue to lift Smith+Nephew as patient populations grow and medical expertise improves, Chief Executive Officer Namal Nawana had told Reuters in May.

The company now expects 2019 underlying revenue to grow between 3% and 4%. In May, it had raised its growth expectation to the higher end of its 2.5% to 3.5% forecast range.

Trading profit of 45.8 cents per share for the six months beat analysts' average expectation of 44.9 cents, according to a company-compiled consensus http://www.smith-nephew.com/investor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus of 14 analysts.

Its unit that provides joint replacements for sports injuries and services for tonsil procedures posted a 5.6% growth.

Total revenue rose 3.9% to $2.49 billion on an underlying basis.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 080 M
EBIT 2019 1 154 M
Net income 2019 638 M
Debt 2019 1 238 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,14x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 19 771 M
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,69  $
Last Close Price 22,65  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Namal Nawana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Mark Gladwell President-Global Operations
Graham James Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW27.22%19 760
STRYKER CORPORATION36.27%80 337
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV3.64%3 558
GLAUKOS CORP36.44%2 790
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC60.80%1 617
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.42.67%1 401
