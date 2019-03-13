Smith & Nephew : Osso VR to Showcase First Virtual Reality Training Module for Robotics with Smith & Nephew's NAVIO Surgical System

13 March 2019

Osso VR, a validated Virtual Reality (VR) surgical training platform, today announces a first-of-its-kind VR training module for Smith & Nephew's NAVIOTM Surgical System, being demonstrated at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 Annual Meeting from March 12-16.

Handheld robotics and virtual reality are emerging technologies in medicine leading to rapidly advancing changes in areas, such as surgery, to provide repeatable and efficient high quality outcomes. Osso VR's custom virtual training module for the NAVIO Surgical System, the only robotics platform with handheld technology, is the first application of this type of immersive coaching for a robotics-assisted device.

'NAVIO is a natural fit for virtual training and assessment as it involves robotics-assisted surgical steps coupled with a novel software interface, and Osso VR has demonstrated success instilling confidence in the technology of similar procedures. As this technology becomes increasingly powerful and pervasive, we plan to continue to support its growth through a growing curriculum of virtual training. Smith & Nephew is the perfect partner for this groundbreaking approach given their dedication towards innovation and helping patients live life unlimited,' said Justin Barad, MD and CEO of Osso VR.

Smith & Nephew offers the largest knee portfolio enabled by robotics and is the only company who offers the accuracy1-9* of robotics-assisted technology for bi-cruciate retaining total knee implant (JOURNEY II XR). The NAVIO Surgical System is a next generation handheld robotics platform, providing high levels of accuracy1-9 in an easily expandable robotics platform. Unlike other robotics-assisted platforms, the NAVIO system eliminates time, costs and radiation exposure associated with preoperative CT imaging, allowing for real time imaging in surgery to build a patient-specific 3D model. It also eliminates preoperative logistics for physician and staff and has a lower cost of ownership10 compared to other robotic-assisted platforms in the market.

Osso VR's scientifically validated training platform is designed for surgeons, sales teams and other trainees to address new techniques and increase confidence through learning for new medical devices. The technology provides realistic, haptic-enhanced interactions in an immersive training environment. The company's surgical training technology provides on-demand, educational experiences that are effective, repeatable, and measurable to help the surgeon reach proficiency with the device.

The virtual reality training experience for the NAVIO system will be demonstrated at the Smith & Nephew booth #3421. Join us to experience the power of NAVIO handheld robotics - the only handheld robotics technology for knee anthroplasty on the market.

About Osso VR

Osso VR is an award-winning, validated surgical training platform designed for surgeons, hospital staff, and sales teams of all skill levels. The platform offers highly realistic, hand-based interactions in an immersive training environment for cutting edge procedures and devices.

Lead by orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Justin Barad, the Osso team has a deep clinical understanding, medical device industry expertise, and VR development background. Osso VR has a results-driven approach, allowing teams and individuals to not only practice procedures, but to objectively measure their performance through their proprietary analytics platform and dashboards. To learn more, visit http://ossovr.com/.