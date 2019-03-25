Smith & Nephew : Re-presented Historical Quarterly Revenue Analysis

25 March 2019

Smith & Nephew plc (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN) has updated its revenue reporting in line with its previously announced new commercial structure.

From 1 January 2019 the Group will report quarterly revenue for three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management, replacing the previous franchise structure. The Group's revenue reporting by geography is unchanged.

Included within Orthopaedics are the following businesses:

Knee Implants

Hip Implants

Other Reconstruction, including capital sales from robotics and cement (Other Reconstruction was previously reported within Other Surgical Businesses)

Trauma (including certain extremities products)

Included within Sports Medicine & ENT are the following businesses:

Sports Medicine Joint Repair (including certain extremities products for joint repair previously reported within Trauma & Extremities)

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

ENT (ENT was previously reported within Other Surgical Businesses)

Advanced Wound Management is unchanged, and includes the following businesses:

Advanced Wound Care

Advanced Wound Bioactives

Advanced Wound Devices

Reporting by geography is unchanged, as follows:

US

Other Established Markets (Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand)

Emerging Markets

The updated reporting approach is in line with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 8 Operating Segments that require companies' segment reporting to reflect the way in which performance is monitored, operating decisions are made and resources are allocated.

In order to assist future comparability with historical data, Smith & Nephew has set out below quarterly and full year revenue under the new structure for 2018 and 2017. There has been no change in total revenue for any period presented.

Unless otherwise specified as 'reported' all revenue growth throughout this document is 'underlying' after adjusting for the effects of currency translation and including the comparative impact of acquisitions and excluding disposals. All percentages compare to the equivalent 2017 period.

Underlying revenue growth is used to compare the revenue in a given period to the comparative period on a like-for-like basis. Underlying revenue growth reconciles to reported revenue growth, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, by making adjustments for the effect of acquisitions and disposals and the impact of movements in exchange rates (currency impact), as described below.

The effect of acquisitions and disposals measures the impact on revenue from newly acquired business combinations and recent business disposals. This is calculated by comparing the current year, constant currency actual revenue (which include acquisitions and exclude disposals from the relevant date of completion) with prior year, constant currency actual revenue, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and exclude disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year.

The 'constant currency exchange effect' is a measure of the increase/decrease in revenue resulting from currency movements on non-US Dollar sales and is measured as the difference between: 1) the increase/decrease in the current year revenue translated into US Dollars at the current year average exchange rate and the prior revenue translated at the prior year rate; and 2) the increase/decrease being measured by translating current and prior year revenues into US Dollars using the prior year closing rate.

Smith & Nephew Re-presented 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 March 1 April Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2018 2017 growth Growth(i) /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 544 522 4 - - 4 Knee Implants 259 244 6 2 - 4 Hip Implants 155 152 2 -2 - 4 Other Reconstruction 13 10 34 30 - 4 Trauma 117 116 1 -2 - 3 Sports Medicine & ENT 362 340 6 1 1 4 Sports Medicine Joint Repair 175 155 12 5 2 5 Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 152 153 - -5 - 5 ENT 35 32 9 6 - 3 Advanced Wound Management 290 280 4 -2 - 6 Advanced Wound Care 183 170 8 - - 8 Advanced Wound Bioactives 59 66 -11 -12 - 1 Advanced Wound Devices 48 44 10 2 - 8 Total 1,196 1,142 5 - - 5 Consolidated revenue by geography US 545 555 -2 -2 - - Other Established Markets(ii) 446 409 9 -2 - 11 Total Established Markets 991 964 3 -2 - 5 Emerging Markets 205 178 15 9 - 6 Total 1,196 1,142 5 - - 5

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2 (ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand



Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

30 June 1 July Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2018 2017 growth Growth(i) /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 548 531 3 1 - 2 Knee Implants 258 246 5 3 - 2 Hip Implants 156 150 4 1 - 3 Other Reconstruction 16 13 28 27 - 1 Trauma 118 122 -4 -5 - 1 Sports Medicine & ENT 368 345 7 3 2 2 Sports Medicine Joint Repair 177 159 12 7 3 2 Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 153 151 1 -1 - 2 ENT 38 35 7 5 - 2 Advanced Wound Management 329 318 4 1 - 3 Advanced Wound Care 187 177 6 2 - 4 Advanced Wound Bioactives 87 92 -5 -6 - 1 Advanced Wound Devices 55 49 12 9 - 3 Total 1,245 1,194 4 2 - 2 Consolidated revenue by geography US 590 582 1 1 - - Other Established Markets(ii) 429 403 6 1 - 5 Total Established Markets 1,019 985 3 1 - 2 Emerging Markets 226 209 8 6 - 2 Total 1,245 1,194 4 2 - 2

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2 (ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Third Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

29 September 30 September Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2018 2017 growth Growth(i) /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 505 494 2 5 - -3 Knee Implants 232 228 1 4 - -3 Hip Implants 142 140 2 4 - -2 Other Reconstruction 13 10 37 43 - -6 Trauma 118 116 2 3 - -1 Sports Medicine & ENT 345 336 3 3 2 -2 Sports Medicine Joint Repair 171 157 9 8 3 -2 Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 138 144 -4 -2 - -2 ENT 36 35 3 5 - -2 Advanced Wound Management 319 322 -1 1 - -2 Advanced Wound Care 184 186 -1 1 - -2 Advanced Wound Bioactives 81 86 -7 -7 - - Advanced Wound Devices 54 50 9 11 - -2 Total 1,169 1,152 2 3 - -1 Consolidated revenue by geography US 569 545 4 4 - - Other Established Markets(ii) 393 407 -3 -1 - -2 Total Established Markets 962 952 1 2 - -1 Emerging Markets 207 200 4 10 - -6 Total 1,169 1,152 2 3 - -1

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2 (ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Fourth Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 December 31 December Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2018 2017 growth Growth(i) /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 571 560 2 4 - -2 Knee Implants 269 266 1 3 - -2 Hip Implants 160 157 2 4 - -2 Other Reconstruction 19 13 43 45 - -2 Trauma 123 124 -1 1 - -2 Sports Medicine & ENT 386 382 1 2 1 -2 Sports Medicine Joint Repair 193 179 8 8 2 -2 Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 157 167 -6 -4 - -2 ENT 36 36 1 3 - -2 Advanced Wound Management 337 336 - 2 - -2 Advanced Wound Care 185 187 -1 2 - -3 Advanced Wound Bioactives 94 97 -3 -3 - - Advanced Wound Devices 58 52 11 14 - -3 Total 1,294 1,278 1 3 - -2 Consolidated revenue by geography US 649 624 4 3 1 - Other Established Markets(ii) 427 439 -3 - - -3 Total Established Markets 1,076 1,063 1 2 - -1 Emerging Markets 218 215 2 8 - -6 Total 1,294 1,278 1 3 - -2

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2 (ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Full Year 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 December 31 December Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2018 2017 growth Growth(i) /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 2,168 2,107 3 3 - - Knee Implants 1,017 984 3 3 - - Hip Implants 613 599 2 2 - - Other Reconstruction 62 45 36 36 - - Trauma 476 479 - -1 - 1 Sports Medicine & ENT 1,461 1,402 4 2 2 - Sports Medicine Joint Repair 717 650 10 7 2 1 Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 600 615 -2 -3 - 1 ENT 144 137 5 5 - - Advanced Wound Management 1,275 1,256 2 - - 2 Advanced Wound Care 740 720 3 1 - 2 Advanced Wound Bioactives 320 342 -6 -6 - - Advanced Wound Devices 215 194 10 9 - 1 Total 4,904 4,765 3 2 - 1 Consolidated revenue by geography US 2,354 2,306 2 1 1 - Other Established Markets(ii) 1,693 1,658 2 - - 2 Total Established Markets 4,047 3,964 2 1 - 1 Emerging Markets 857 801 7 8 - -1 Total 4,904 4,765 3 2 - 1

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2

(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand