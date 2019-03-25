Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smith & Nephew    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW

(SN.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smith & Nephew : Re-presented Historical Quarterly Revenue Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:15am EDT

25 March 2019

Smith & Nephew plc (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN) has updated its revenue reporting in line with its previously announced new commercial structure.

From 1 January 2019 the Group will report quarterly revenue for three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management, replacing the previous franchise structure. The Group's revenue reporting by geography is unchanged.

Included within Orthopaedics are the following businesses:

  • Knee Implants
  • Hip Implants
  • Other Reconstruction, including capital sales from robotics and cement (Other Reconstruction was previously reported within Other Surgical Businesses)
  • Trauma (including certain extremities products)

Included within Sports Medicine & ENT are the following businesses:

  • Sports Medicine Joint Repair (including certain extremities products for joint repair previously reported within Trauma & Extremities)
  • Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies
  • ENT (ENT was previously reported within Other Surgical Businesses)

Advanced Wound Management is unchanged, and includes the following businesses:

  • Advanced Wound Care
  • Advanced Wound Bioactives
  • Advanced Wound Devices

Reporting by geography is unchanged, as follows:

  • US
  • Other Established Markets (Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand)
  • Emerging Markets

The updated reporting approach is in line with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 8 Operating Segments that require companies' segment reporting to reflect the way in which performance is monitored, operating decisions are made and resources are allocated.

In order to assist future comparability with historical data, Smith & Nephew has set out below quarterly and full year revenue under the new structure for 2018 and 2017. There has been no change in total revenue for any period presented.

Enquiries

Investors

Andrew Swift, Smith & Nephew

+44 (0) 20 7960 2285

Media

Charles Reynolds, Smith & Nephew

+44 (0) 1923 477314

Ben Atwell / Andrew Ward, FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Notes

Unless otherwise specified as 'reported' all revenue growth throughout this document is 'underlying' after adjusting for the effects of currency translation and including the comparative impact of acquisitions and excluding disposals. All percentages compare to the equivalent 2017 period.

Underlying revenue growth is used to compare the revenue in a given period to the comparative period on a like-for-like basis. Underlying revenue growth reconciles to reported revenue growth, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, by making adjustments for the effect of acquisitions and disposals and the impact of movements in exchange rates (currency impact), as described below.

The effect of acquisitions and disposals measures the impact on revenue from newly acquired business combinations and recent business disposals. This is calculated by comparing the current year, constant currency actual revenue (which include acquisitions and exclude disposals from the relevant date of completion) with prior year, constant currency actual revenue, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and exclude disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year.

The 'constant currency exchange effect' is a measure of the increase/decrease in revenue resulting from currency movements on non-US Dollar sales and is measured as the difference between: 1) the increase/decrease in the current year revenue translated into US Dollars at the current year average exchange rate and the prior revenue translated at the prior year rate; and 2) the increase/decrease being measured by translating current and prior year revenues into US Dollars using the prior year closing rate.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine. Smith & Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were $4.9 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our corporate website www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as 'aim', 'plan', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'well-placed', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'target', 'consider' and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith & Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith & Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith & Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith & Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith & Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith & Nephew's expectations.

◊Trademarkof Smith & Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith & Nephew Re-presented 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 March

1 April

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2018

2017

growth

Growth(i)

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

544

522

4

-

-

4

Knee Implants

259

244

6

2

-

4

Hip Implants

155

152

2

-2

-

4

Other Reconstruction

13

10

34

30

-

4

Trauma

117

116

1

-2

-

3

Sports Medicine & ENT

362

340

6

1

1

4

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

175

155

12

5

2

5

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

152

153

-

-5

-

5

ENT

35

32

9

6

-

3

Advanced Wound Management

290

280

4

-2

-

6

Advanced Wound Care

183

170

8

-

-

8

Advanced Wound Bioactives

59

66

-11

-12

-

1

Advanced Wound Devices

48

44

10

2

-

8

Total

1,196

1,142

5

-

-

5

Consolidated revenue by geography

US

545

555

-2

-2

-

-

Other Established Markets(ii)

446

409

9

-2

-

11

Total Established Markets

991

964

3

-2

-

5

Emerging Markets

205

178

15

9

-

6

Total

1,196

1,142

5

-

-

5

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

30 June

1 July

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2018

2017

growth

Growth(i)

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

548

531

3

1

-

2

Knee Implants

258

246

5

3

-

2

Hip Implants

156

150

4

1

-

3

Other Reconstruction

16

13

28

27

-

1

Trauma

118

122

-4

-5

-

1

Sports Medicine & ENT

368

345

7

3

2

2

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

177

159

12

7

3

2

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

153

151

1

-1

-

2

ENT

38

35

7

5

-

2

Advanced Wound Management

329

318

4

1

-

3

Advanced Wound Care

187

177

6

2

-

4

Advanced Wound Bioactives

87

92

-5

-6

-

1

Advanced Wound Devices

55

49

12

9

-

3

Total

1,245

1,194

4

2

-

2

Consolidated revenue by geography

US

590

582

1

1

-

-

Other Established Markets(ii)

429

403

6

1

-

5

Total Established Markets

1,019

985

3

1

-

2

Emerging Markets

226

209

8

6

-

2

Total

1,245

1,194

4

2

-

2

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Third Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

29 September

30 September

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2018

2017

growth

Growth(i)

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

505

494

2

5

-

-3

Knee Implants

232

228

1

4

-

-3

Hip Implants

142

140

2

4

-

-2

Other Reconstruction

13

10

37

43

-

-6

Trauma

118

116

2

3

-

-1

Sports Medicine & ENT

345

336

3

3

2

-2

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

171

157

9

8

3

-2

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

138

144

-4

-2

-

-2

ENT

36

35

3

5

-

-2

Advanced Wound Management

319

322

-1

1

-

-2

Advanced Wound Care

184

186

-1

1

-

-2

Advanced Wound Bioactives

81

86

-7

-7

-

-

Advanced Wound Devices

54

50

9

11

-

-2

Total

1,169

1,152

2

3

-

-1

Consolidated revenue by geography

US

569

545

4

4

-

-

Other Established Markets(ii)

393

407

-3

-1

-

-2

Total Established Markets

962

952

1

2

-

-1

Emerging Markets

207

200

4

10

-

-6

Total

1,169

1,152

2

3

-

-1

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Fourth Quarter 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 December

31 December

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2018

2017

growth

Growth(i)

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

571

560

2

4

-

-2

Knee Implants

269

266

1

3

-

-2

Hip Implants

160

157

2

4

-

-2

Other Reconstruction

19

13

43

45

-

-2

Trauma

123

124

-1

1

-

-2

Sports Medicine & ENT

386

382

1

2

1

-2

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

193

179

8

8

2

-2

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

157

167

-6

-4

-

-2

ENT

36

36

1

3

-

-2

Advanced Wound Management

337

336

-

2

-

-2

Advanced Wound Care

185

187

-1

2

-

-3

Advanced Wound Bioactives

94

97

-3

-3

-

-

Advanced Wound Devices

58

52

11

14

-

-3

Total

1,294

1,278

1

3

-

-2

Consolidated revenue by geography

US

649

624

4

3

1

-

Other Established Markets(ii)

427

439

-3

-

-

-3

Total Established Markets

1,076

1,063

1

2

-

-1

Emerging Markets

218

215

2

8

-

-6

Total

1,294

1,278

1

3

-

-2

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Full Year 2018 Consolidated Re-presented Revenue Analysis

31 December

31 December

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2018

2017

growth

Growth(i)

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

2,168

2,107

3

3

-

-

Knee Implants

1,017

984

3

3

-

-

Hip Implants

613

599

2

2

-

-

Other Reconstruction

62

45

36

36

-

-

Trauma

476

479

-

-1

-

1

Sports Medicine & ENT

1,461

1,402

4

2

2

-

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

717

650

10

7

2

1

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

600

615

-2

-3

-

1

ENT

144

137

5

5

-

-

Advanced Wound Management

1,275

1,256

2

-

-

2

Advanced Wound Care

740

720

3

1

-

2

Advanced Wound Bioactives

320

342

-6

-6

-

-

Advanced Wound Devices

215

194

10

9

-

1

Total

4,904

4,765

3

2

-

1

Consolidated revenue by geography

US

2,354

2,306

2

1

1

-

Other Established Markets(ii)

1,693

1,658

2

-

-

2

Total Established Markets

4,047

3,964

2

1

-

1

Emerging Markets

857

801

7

8

-

-1

Total

4,904

4,765

3

2

-

1

(i) Underlying growth is defined in the Notes on page 2

(ii) Other Established Markets are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:14:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMITH & NEPHEW
05:15aSMITH & NEPHEW : Re-presented Historical Quarterly Revenue Analysis
PU
03/14SMITH & NEPHEW : Osso VR to Showcase First Virtual Reality Training Module for R..
AQ
03/14EU competition head unlikely to rule on UK tax probe this month
RE
03/13SMITH & NEPHEW : Osso VR to Showcase First Virtual Reality Training Module for R..
PU
03/13SMITH & NEPHEW : Multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem
PU
03/13SMITH & NEPHEW : agrees to buy US firm for £500m
AQ
03/12SMITH & NEPHEW : establishes multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem
PU
03/12Smith & Nephew to buy Osiris in regenerative products push
RE
03/12SMITH & NEPHEW : expands in high growth regenerative medicine market through acq..
PU
03/12SMITH & NEPHEW : to acquire Osiris Therapeutics, Inc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 003 M
EBIT 2019 1 061 M
Net income 2019 669 M
Debt 2019 713 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 24,91
P/E ratio 2020 21,15
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capitalization 17 376 M
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,2 $
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Namal Nawana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Mark Gladwell President-Global Operations
Graham James Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW2.70%17 376
STRYKER CORPORATION24.04%72 547
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV16.16%3 980
GLAUKOS CORP42.60%2 896
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%2 071
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.39.33%1 547
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.