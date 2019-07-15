Smith & Nephew : Timing of Smith & Nephew Second Quarter Trading and First Half 2019 Results

15 July 2019

Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, will announce its second quarter trading and first half 2019 results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 7.00am BST / 2.00am EDT. This will be followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8.30am BST / 3.30am EDT, details of which can be found on the Smith & Nephew website at www.smith-nephew.com/results.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 16,000+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.9 billion in 2018. Smith & Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

