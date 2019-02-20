Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smith & Nephew    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW

(SN.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/20 08:41:22 am
1433.75 GBp   -0.30%
08:20aSMITH & NEPHEW : celebrates 18th year on FTSE4Good Index
PU
02/14SMITH & NEPHEW : Director Declaration
PU
02/11EUROPE : European shares bounce back as trade talks resume
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smith & Nephew : celebrates 18th year on FTSE4Good Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:20am EST

20 February 2019

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, is delighted to announce that the Company remains a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the December 2018 index review. This is Smith & Nephew's 18th consecutive year in membership.

The FTSE4Good Series is designed to help market participants measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for their investment decisions. The indexes identify environmentally and socially sustainable companies and act as a transparent and evolving global ESG standard and performance benchmark. The ESG ratings are used by market participants who wish to incorporate ESG factors into their investment decision-making processes, or as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship.

In the latest review, Smith & Nephew scored well across all three pillars of sustainability - Environmental, Social and Governance. The Company's best performance was in Climate Change and Governance, with improvements being made in Social Responsibility. The focus areas complement the important work Smith & Nephew is doing to meet its Sustainability goals.

Enquiries

Investors

Andrew Swift
Smith & Nephew
+44 (0) 20 7960 2285

Media

Charles Reynolds
Smith & Nephew
+44 (0) 1923 477314

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine. Smith & Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were $4.9 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our corporate website www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as 'aim', 'plan', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'well-placed', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'target', 'consider' and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith & Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith & Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith & Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith & Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith & Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith & Nephew's expectations.

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 13:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMITH & NEPHEW
08:20aSMITH & NEPHEW : celebrates 18th year on FTSE4Good Index
PU
02/14SMITH & NEPHEW : Director Declaration
PU
02/11EUROPE : European shares bounce back as trade talks resume
RE
02/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Rally Ahead Of Latest Round Of U.S., China T..
DJ
02/08Smith & Nephew in talks to buy NuVasive for over $3 billion - FT
RE
02/07SMITH & NEPHEW : Emerging markets to fuel Smith & Nephew revenue growth in 2019
RE
02/07SMITH & NEPHEW : Final Results
PU
01/30SMITH & NEPHEW : Survey confirms T.I.M.E. as the most frequently used wound asse..
AQ
01/23SMITH & NEPHEW : completes acquisition of meniscal repair system developer Ceter..
AQ
01/22SMITH & NEPHEW : completes acquisition of meniscal repair system developer Ceter..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 032 M
EBIT 2019 1 063 M
Net income 2019 705 M
Debt 2019 713 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,97
P/E ratio 2020 20,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 16 256 M
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Namal Nawana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Mark Gladwell President-Global Operations
Graham James Baker Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW-1.78%16 256
STRYKER CORPORATION19.19%69 357
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV17.08%3 944
GLAUKOS CORP24.51%2 520
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 946
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.31.19%1 444
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.