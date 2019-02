Smith & Nephew : celebrates 18th year on FTSE4Good Index

20 February 2019

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, is delighted to announce that the Company remains a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the December 2018 index review. This is Smith & Nephew's 18th consecutive year in membership.

The FTSE4Good Series is designed to help market participants measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for their investment decisions. The indexes identify environmentally and socially sustainable companies and act as a transparent and evolving global ESG standard and performance benchmark. The ESG ratings are used by market participants who wish to incorporate ESG factors into their investment decision-making processes, or as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship.

In the latest review, Smith & Nephew scored well across all three pillars of sustainability - Environmental, Social and Governance. The Company's best performance was in Climate Change and Governance, with improvements being made in Social Responsibility. The focus areas complement the important work Smith & Nephew is doing to meet its Sustainability goals.

Enquiries

Investors

Andrew Swift

Smith & Nephew

+44 (0) 20 7960 2285

Media

Charles Reynolds

Smith & Nephew

+44 (0) 1923 477314

