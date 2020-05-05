Smith & Nephew : Fiagon partners with Smith+Nephew to distribute its ENT surgical navigation portfolio in the Asia Pacific region

BERLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiagon, a technology leader who develops and manufactures innovative surgical image guidance technologies, announced today a partnership with Smith+Nephew (NYSE: SNN, LSE: SN), a global medical technology business, to distribute its ENT surgical navigation portfolio in the Asia Pacific Asean region. This agreement covers China, the India subcontinent, Australia, New Zealand, and other ASEAN markets.

"We are excited to partner with a well-established and reputable company such as Smith+Nephew" said Fiagon Group President & CEO Dr. Kai Desinger. "Smith+Nephew has a strong presence in the APAC region which will help expand Fiagon's global footprint and bring our innovative new technology to more ENT's around the world."

Fiagon's open architecture platform combined with Smith+Nephew's breadth of ENT solutions will provide surgeons the ability to perform complex surgeries with confidence while maintaining the highest standard of care and safety for patients.

The Cube, Fiagon's new surgical image guidance platform introduces Virtu4D technology - representing the next dimension in virtual online monitoring supporting modern, minimally invasive and high precision ENT procedures for Offices and Hospitals. This new exciting IGS platform builds upon Fiagon's established history in bringing integrated and easy-to-use navigation technology to ENT surgeons around the world. The Cube4D system also introduces VirtuEye, a new revolutionary non-contact registration tool providing sub millimetric accuracy by collecting hundreds of thousands of data points with just the click of a button.

Fiagon's ENT portfolio also includes a multitude of navigated instruments and adaptors that enable surgeons to track different instruments throughout a typical FESS (functional endoscopic sinus surgery) procedure. Fiagon's proprietary instruments are tip-tracked and do not require calibration making them intuitive and easy to use. The instruments can be bent and adjusted to accommodate various anatomical structures within the sinuses, allowing ENT surgeons to maximize efficiency within their procedures.

"This distribution agreement between Smith+Nephew and Fiagon compliments our core business and allows us to leverage our commercial infrastructure," explained Myra Eskes, President of APAC for Smith+Nephew. "It provides access to world-class navigation technology – enabling Smith+Nephew to better service our customers where a true need exists."

Fiagon develops and manufactures state-of-the-art surgical navigation equipment with its proprietary tip-tracked technology. Over the past ten years Fiagon, along with world-renowned physicians, changed the standard of ENT navigation with its easy-to-use electromagnetic based technology. This unique technology is also currently used in oral and maxillofacial surgery, neurosurgery and spine surgery, outside the US, mainly in Europe and Asia.

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopedics, Advanced Wound Management, and Sports Medicine & ENT.

