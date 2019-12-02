Smith & Nephew : Additional Listing

2 December 2019
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
(the 'Company')
APPLICATION FOR BLOCK LISTING
Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 500,000 ordinary shares ('Shares') of $0.20 each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List, with an expected admission date of 6 December 2019. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company.
The block listing consists of ordinary shares to be issued under the following plan:
· 400,000 for the Smith & Nephew ShareSave Plan (2012)
· 100,000 for the Smith & Nephew International ShareSave Plan (2012)
Vickie Reuben
Deputy Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: 01923 477410
