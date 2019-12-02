Smith & Nephew : Additional Listing

Log in
12/02/2019 | 12:00pm EST

2 December 2019

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(the 'Company')

APPLICATION FOR BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 500,000 ordinary shares ('Shares') of $0.20 each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List, with an expected admission date of 6 December 2019. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company.

The block listing consists of ordinary shares to be issued under the following plan:

· 400,000 for the Smith & Nephew ShareSave Plan (2012)

· 100,000 for the Smith & Nephew International ShareSave Plan (2012)

Vickie Reuben

Deputy Company Secretary

Smith & Nephew plc

Tel: 01923 477410

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 16:59:12 UTC
