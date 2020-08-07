Smith & Nephew : Investor presentation July - September 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation July - September 2020 Forward looking statements and non-IFRS measures This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well- placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations. The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used for convenience to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise. Certain items included in 'trading results', such as trading profit, trading profit margin, tax rate on trading results, trading cash flow, trading profit to cash conversion ratio, EPSA, leverage ratio, and underlying growth are non-IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS financial measures in this announcement are explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS in our Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results announcement dated 29 July 2020. 2 Our history 1856 1896 1914 Days after the outbreak of WW1, Thomas James Smith Horatio Nelson Smith we received an order to provide 1856 opened a chemist shop in Hull, entered into apartnership surgical and field dressing From50 UK and develops a new method with his uncleforming supplies to French Smith+Nephew for refining cod liver oil TJ Smith & Nephew army within 5 months To1200 established During WW1, staff grew 1986 from 50 to 1,200 Key acquisitions of Richards Medical Company in Memphis, specialists in orthopaedic products and DYONICS, an arthroscopy specialists based in Andover 1995 Acquired Acufex Microsurgical Inc, making us a market leader in arthroscopic surgical devices 1953 We developed a special low-temperatureplaster for the Everest climbers on the 1953 expedition. It enabled them to send back their camera films, sealed and airtight!. This same research led to the development of importantindustrial products 1937 We were listed on the London stock exchange 1928 We produced an experimental bandage ElastoplastTM 1999 2001 We were listed on the New York Stock OXINIUM◊, a new material that Exchange and in 2001 became a constituent improves performance and increases member of the UK FTSE-100 index the service life of total joint replacement systems, firstintroduced 2014 2013 2011 Acquired Arthrocare Corp. JOURNEY◊ II BCS sets a new standard inknee PICO◊, the first pocket-sized,single-use to expand our sports implant performance,designed system, revolutionizes the negative medicine portfolio to empower patients to return pressure wound therapymarket 17,500+ to an activelifestyle Over Today 2019 2020 Expanding in technologies of the We are proud of what we do We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief future, investing inOrthopaedics, and value our 17,500 employees by using technologies to take the limits off living. Biologics and Digital Surgery. who make thispossible We call this purpose "LifeUnlimited" ◊Trademark of Smith & Nephew, ©2020 Smith & Nephew 100 and growing 3 100 Smith+Nephew is a global Medical Device portfolio company, that has been trading for over 160 years, and operates in more FTSE100 A constituent of the UK's FTSE100, with ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange Shares S&N has a progressive dividend policy, and has paid a dividend every year since 1937 than 100 countries $5.1bn ~17,500 Annual sales in 2019 We have around 17,500 were $5.1 billion employees globally 4 A portfolio medical device company ALLEVYN◊ LIFE Advanced Foam Wound Dressings Collagenase SANTYL◊ Ointment Enzymatic debrider COBLATION◊ Wand REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant Advanced Wound Care Advanced Wound Bioactives ENT Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies Sports Medicine Joint Repair Advanced Wound Devices Knees $5.1bn Revenues (2019)Hips Other Recon Trauma PICO◊ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy JOURNEY◊ II BCS Bi-Cruciate Stabilised Knee System POLAR3◊ Total Hip Solution EVOS◊ SMALL Plating System NAVIO◊ Surgical System 5 Leading positions in stable growing markets Hip & Knee Implants $14.8bn market (growth +3%) Others 15% Zimmer Smith+ Biomet Nephew 32% Sports Medicine $5.3bn market (growth +5%) Others 17% DePuy Arthrex Advanced Wound Management $9.4bn market (growth +4%) 3M 19% Others 12% Synthes 33% 13% 51% Smith+ Nephew 14% Stryker Smith+ Molnlycke DePuy Stryker Synthes 22% 19% #4 position 11% Nephew 26% #2 position Convatec 7% #2 position 9% 1) Data used in 2019 estimates generated by Smith & Nephew is based on publicly available sources and internal analysis and represents an indication of market shares 6 2) DePuy Synthes is a division of Johnson & Johnson. Our performance Revenue $5,138m +4.4%* Trading profit $1,169m 22.8% margin Trading cash conversion 83% 4634 4669 5138 4904 4765 1169 1099 1123 1020 1048 85% 90% 85% 83% 75% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adjusted earnings per share (EPSA) 102.2¢ +5% CAGR 94.5 100.9 102.2 85.1 82.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend per share 37.5¢ +5% CAGR 35.0 36.0 37.5 30.8 30.8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net debt $1,600m 1361 1550 1600 1281 1104 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 * Underlying growth percentage after adjusting for the effect of currency translation, acquisitions and disposals. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 7 Q2 Revenue: $901m, -29.3% underlying, -29.8% reported Revenue split Franchise performance Geographical performance -29.3%Global -31.8%US -30.8% Other Est Markets -20.2% Emerging Markets Orthopaedics -34.0% Knees -46.9% Hips -26.9% Other Recon -51.5% Trauma -11.1% Sports Medicine, ENT -33.3% Sports Medicine Joint Repair -32.0% Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies -32.1% ENT -44.0% Advanced Wound Management -17.6% AWC -14.6% AWB -18.7% AWD -23.7% 8 Monthly underlying sales development by franchise 9 Elective procedure trends by market Timing of restart Key development US From late April All 50 states resumed surgery during Q2, recovery to >80% of expected levels in June; some renewed restrictions in Texas and Mississippi in July. Australia Late April Recovery to around 85% capacity utilisation; Victoria under new 6-week lockdown from 8 July with ~75% procedure cap for most S+N customers Germany Early May Continued strong recovery in procedures since restart, at around 80-85% of expected levels in June Japan N/A Seeing slower recovery after less severe impact, at around 80% of expected levels UK From June Surgery volumes slowly beginning to return, at around 35% of expected levels China From March Levels of elective surgery increased through Q2 to over 80% capacity utilisation, surgery has now restarted in Beijing after temporary suspension 10 Balancing cost control with readiness Cost base includes fixed components COGS ~55% materials; remainder largely fixed costs including labour, overheads and D&A SG&A ~60% people costs and commissions; ~40% other SG&A Proportions reflect 2019 cost base D&A = Depreciation and amortisation Progress on 2020 cost savings Up to $200m of savings indicated for 2020, with SG&A the primary source

c.$150m savings delivered in H1

Additional potential savings already identified if they become required

Option to reinvest some savings back into the business to accelerate recovery 11 Launching products in a changed environment Key launches and Digital marketing Digital professional regulatory clearances education FDA clearance for INTELLIO◊ TKA on CORI Connected Tower CE Mark for REGENETEN◊ OR3O Dual Mobility 12 Accelerating ASC opportunity through COVID Increasing Medicare coverage in ASCs Inpatient Outpatient ASC UKA    TKA    (2020) THA   Proposed (2020) (2021) Services and technology to support expansion Supporting ASCs CORI Surgical System UKA = Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty 13 TKA = Total Knee Arthroplasty THA = Total Hip Arthroplasty Strengthening capabilities and supporting communities Professional development Supporting communities >200% increase in sales training hours in H1

c.90% of training delivered digitally

>150% increase in digital training across all employees since late March 14 Delivering on strategic imperatives Achieve the full Transform the Expand in high- Strengthen talent Become the best potential of our business through growth segments and capabilities owner portfolio enabling technologies GROW TOGETHER EFFECTIVELY 15 Appendices 16 H1 trading income statement 2020 2019 $m $m Revenue 2,035 2,485 Cost of goods sold (640) (646) Gross profit 1,395 1,839 Gross profit margin 68.5% 74.0% Selling, general and admin (1,089) (1,178) Research and development (134) (129) Trading profit 172 532 Trading profit margin 8.5% 21.4% 17 H1 EPSA and EPS 2020 2019 Growth $m $m % Trading profit 172 532 (68%) Net interest payable (21) (25) Other finance costs (7) (6) Share of results from associate (3) (3) Adjusted profit before tax 141 498 (72%) Taxation on trading result (24) (98) H1 2020 tax rate(1): 17.0% Adjusted attributable profit 117 400 Weighted average number of shares (m) 874 874 Adjusted earnings per share ("EPSA") 13.4¢ 45.8¢ (71%) Earnings per share ("EPS") 11.5¢ 35.3¢ (67%) Dividend per share 14.4¢ 14.4¢ 0% 18 Tax rate on trading result H1 free cash flow 2020 2019 $m $m Trading profit 172 532 Share based payment 15 17 Depreciation and amortisation 187 188 Lease liability repayments (24) (23) Capital expenditure (188) (153) Movements in working capital and other (137) (156) Trading cash flow 25 405 Trading cash conversion 14% 76% Restructuring, acquisition, legal and other (112) (38) Net interest paid (21) (24) Taxation paid (31) (68) Free cash flow (139) 275 19 Net debt and capital allocation 20 Franchise revenue analysis 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q2 Growth Growth Growth Growth Growth Growth Revenue Growth % % % % % % $m % Orthopaedics 3.9 3.6 3.4 5.1 4.0 (8.3) 364 (34.0) Knee Implants 4.1 4.3 4.6 4.7 4.4 (10.6) 137 (46.9) Hip Implants 2.4 2.9 2.6 0.7 2.1 (8.6) 112 (26.9) Other Reconstruction 6.9 3.5 1.5 31.6 12.6 19.4 12 (51.5) Trauma 4.8 2.8 2.2 7.0 4.3 (7.1) 103 (11.1) Sports Medicine & ENT 5.3 5.6 6.9 10.1 7.0 (9.5) 247 (33.3) Sports Medicine Joint Repair 11.0 11.9 12.2 14.0 12.3 (7.1) 129 (32.0) Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (1.1) (2.1) 0.8 5.1 0.8 (11.2) 96 (32.1) ENT 4.2 6.3 5.3 10.7 6.7 (15.2) 22 (44.0) Advanced Wound Management 4.1 1.2 2.1 1.9 2.2 (4.0) 290 (17.6) Advanced Wound Care 2.4 (1.3) (2.3) 0.4 (0.2) (6.7) 144 (14.6) Advanced Wound Bioactives (0.7) (1.9) 2.8 (1.9) (0.4) (8.6) 101 (18.7) Advanced Wound Devices 16.6 16.3 15.4 15.4 15.9 13.0 45 (23.7) Total 4.4 3.5 4.0 5.6 4.4 (7.6) 901 (29.3) All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days. 8/7/2020 21 The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results. There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019. Regional revenue analysis 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q2 Growth Growth Growth Growth Growth Growth Revenue Growth % % % % % % $m % US 4.0 2.3 2.7 4.2 3.3 (4.7) 440 (31.8) Other Established Markets(1) (0.1) (1.3) (0.3) 2.4 0.2 (6.3) 274 (30.8) Established Markets 2.2 0.9 1.5 3.5 2.1 (5.4) 714 (31.4) Emerging Markets 15.3 16.2 16.0 16.6 16.1 (17.9) 187 (20.2) Total 4.4 3.5 4.0 5.6 4.4 (7.6) 901 (29.3) (1) Other Established Markets' are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand. All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days 22 Trading days per quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full year 2019 63 63 63 62 251 2020 62 63 63 64 252 2021 64 64 63 60 251 23 First half consolidated revenue analysis 27 June 29 June Reported Underlying Acquisitions Currency 2020 2019 growth Growth /disposals impact Consolidated revenue by franchise $m $m % % % % Orthopaedics 861 1,098 (21.6) (21.4) 1.0 (1.2) Knee Implants 367 523 (29.9) (28.8) - (1.1) Hip Implants 249 308 (19.2) (17.9) - (1.3) Other Reconstruction 33 30 11.1 (23.1) 36.0 (1.8) Trauma 212 237 (10.6) (9.1) - (1.5) Sports Medicine & ENT 575 747 (23.1) (21.6) - (1.5) Sports Medicine Joint Repair 301 382 (21.3) (19.8) 0.1 (1.6) Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies 223 290 (23.3) (21.7) - (1.6) ENT 51 75 (31.3) (30.3) - (1.0) Advanced Wound Management 599 640 (6.4) (11.1) 6.5 (1.8) Advanced Wound Care 302 347 (13.0) (10.7) - (2.3) Advanced Wound Bioactives 192 178 7.9 (14.2) 22.3 (0.2) Advanced Wound Devices 105 115 (8.4) (6.7) 0.5 (2.2) Total 2,035 2,485 (18.1) (18.7) 2.0 (1.4) The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results. 24 There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019. Sustainability Targets People Planet Products Creating a lasting positive impact on our communities Between 2020 and 2030, contribute 1 million volunteer hours to the communities in which we live and work. Empower and promote the inclusion of all. A medical technology business with a positive impact Achieve an 80% absolute reduction in total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, beginning by implementing 100% renewable electricity (e.g. solar or wind) plans at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2022, and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2025. Achieve zero waste to landfill at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2025 and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2030. Innovating sustainably By 2022, include sustainability review in New Product Development phase reviews for all new products and product acquisitions. By 2025, incorporate at least 30% post-consumer recycled content into all packaging materials. By 2025, complete supply chain assessment of all suppliers and subsequent tier levels to assure compliance with our sustainability requirements. 25 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC 0 Latest news on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 05:44a SMITH & NEPHEW : Investor presentation July - September 2020 PU 07/31 SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results announcement 29 July 2020 (PDF) PU 07/31 SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results presentation slides 29 July 2020 (PDF) PU 07/31 SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results transcript 29 July 2020 (PDF) PU 07/29 SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results PU 07/29 SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew profit misses, but easing lockdowns boost operations RE 07/28 SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew announces new RI.HIP NAVIGATION for Total Hip Arthropla.. PU 07/15 SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew Launches Real Intelligence and CORI Surgical System, ne.. AQ 07/14 SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI◊ Surgical Syste.. PU 07/09 SMITH & NEPHEW : Cert Filed In Arthrex On Appointments Clause Issue AQ