Smith & Nephew : Investor presentation July - September 2020
0
08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Investor Presentation July - September 2020
Forward looking statements and non-IFRS measures
This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well- placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations. The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used for convenience to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
Certain items included in 'trading results', such as trading profit, trading profit margin, tax rate on trading results, trading cash flow, trading profit to cash conversion ratio, EPSA, leverage ratio, and underlying growth are non-IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS financial measures in this announcement are explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS in our Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results announcement dated 29 July 2020.
2
Our history
1856
1896
1914
Days after the outbreak of WW1,
Thomas James Smith
Horatio Nelson Smith
we received an order to provide
1856
opened a chemist shop in Hull,
entered into apartnership
surgical and field dressing
From50
UK and develops a new method
with his uncleforming
supplies to French
Smith+Nephew
for refining cod liver oil
TJ Smith & Nephew
army within 5 months
To1200
established
During WW1, staff grew
1986
from 50 to 1,200
Key acquisitions of Richards Medical Company in Memphis, specialists in orthopaedic products and DYONICS, an arthroscopy specialists based in Andover
1995
Acquired
Acufex Microsurgical Inc, making us a market leader in arthroscopic surgical devices
1953
We developed a special low-temperatureplaster for the Everest climbers on the 1953 expedition.
It enabled them to send back their camera films, sealed and airtight!. This same research led to the development of importantindustrial products
1937
We were listed on the London stock exchange
1928
We produced an
experimental bandage
ElastoplastTM
1999
2001
We were listed on the New York Stock
OXINIUM◊, a new material that
Exchange and in 2001 became a constituent
improves performance and increases
member of the UK FTSE-100 index
the service life of total joint
replacement systems, firstintroduced
2014
2013
2011
Acquired Arthrocare Corp.
JOURNEY◊ II BCS sets a new standard inknee
PICO◊, the first pocket-sized,single-use
to expand our sports
implant performance,designed
system, revolutionizes the negative
medicine portfolio
to empower patients to return
pressure wound therapymarket
17,500+
to an activelifestyle
Over Today
2019
2020
Expanding in technologies of the
We are proud of what we do
We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief
future, investing inOrthopaedics,
and value our 17,500 employees
by using technologies to take the limits off living.
global Medical Device portfolio company, that has been trading for over 160 years, and operates in more
FTSE100
A constituent of the UK's FTSE100, with ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange
Shares
S&N has a progressive dividend policy, and has paid a dividend every year since 1937
than 100 countries
$5.1bn
~17,500
Annual sales in 2019
We have around 17,500
were $5.1 billion
employees globally
4
A portfolio medical device company
ALLEVYN◊ LIFE
Advanced Foam
Wound Dressings
Collagenase SANTYL◊ Ointment Enzymatic debrider
COBLATION◊
Wand
REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant
Advanced
Wound Care
Advanced
Wound
Bioactives
ENT
Arthroscopic
Enabling
Technologies
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
Advanced
Wound Devices
Knees
$5.1bn
Revenues
(2019)Hips
Other Recon
Trauma
PICO◊
Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy
JOURNEY◊ II BCS
Bi-Cruciate
Stabilised
Knee System
POLAR3◊
Total Hip
Solution
EVOS◊ SMALL Plating System
NAVIO◊
Surgical
System
5
Leading positions in stable growing markets
Hip & Knee Implants
$14.8bn market
(growth +3%)
Others
15%
Zimmer
Smith+
Biomet
Nephew
32%
Sports Medicine
$5.3bn market
(growth +5%)
Others
17%
DePuy
Arthrex
Advanced Wound Management
$9.4bn market
(growth +4%)
3M
19%
Others
12%
Synthes
33%
13%
51%
Smith+
Nephew
14%
Stryker
Smith+
Molnlycke
DePuy
Stryker
Synthes
22%
19%
#4 position
11%
Nephew
26%
#2 position
Convatec
7%
#2 position
9%
1)
Data used in 2019 estimates generated by Smith & Nephew is based on publicly available sources and internal analysis and represents an indication of market shares
6
2)
DePuy Synthes is a division of Johnson & Johnson.
Our performance
Revenue
$5,138m +4.4%*
Trading profit
$1,169m 22.8% margin
Trading cash conversion
83%
4634 4669
5138
4904
4765
1169
1099
1123
1020
1048
85%
90%
85%
83%
75%
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Adjusted earnings per share (EPSA)
102.2¢
+5% CAGR
94.5
100.9
102.2
85.1
82.6
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Dividend per share
37.5¢
+5% CAGR
35.0
36.0
37.5
30.8
30.8
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Net debt
$1,600m
1361
1550
1600
1281
1104
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
* Underlying growth percentage after adjusting for the effect of currency translation, acquisitions and disposals.
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
7
Q2 Revenue:
$901m, -29.3% underlying, -29.8% reported
Revenue split
Franchise performance
Geographical performance
-29.3%Global
-31.8%US
-30.8% Other Est Markets
-20.2% Emerging Markets
Orthopaedics
-34.0%
Knees
-46.9%
Hips
-26.9%
Other Recon
-51.5%
Trauma
-11.1%
Sports Medicine, ENT
-33.3%
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
-32.0%
Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies
-32.1%
ENT
-44.0%
Advanced Wound Management
-17.6%
AWC
-14.6%
AWB
-18.7%
AWD
-23.7%
8
Monthly underlying sales development by franchise
9
Elective procedure trends by market
Timing of restart
Key development
US
From late April
All 50 states resumed surgery during Q2, recovery to >80% of expected levels in June;
some renewed restrictions in Texas and Mississippi in July.
Australia
Late April
Recovery to around 85% capacity utilisation; Victoria under new 6-week lockdown from
8 July with ~75% procedure cap for most S+N customers
Germany
Early May
Continued strong recovery in procedures since restart, at around 80-85% of expected
levels in June
Japan
N/A
Seeing slower recovery after less severe impact, at around 80% of expected levels
UK
From June
Surgery volumes slowly beginning to return, at around 35% of expected levels
China
From March
Levels of elective surgery increased through Q2 to over 80% capacity utilisation,
surgery has now restarted in Beijing after temporary suspension
10
Balancing cost control with readiness
Cost base includes fixed components
COGS
~55% materials; remainder largely fixed
costs including labour, overheads and D&A
SG&A
~60% people costs and commissions;
~40% other SG&A
Proportions reflect 2019 cost base
D&A = Depreciation and amortisation
Progress on 2020 cost savings
Up to $200m of savings indicated for 2020, with SG&A the primary source
c.$150m savings delivered in H1
Additional potential savings already identified if they become required
Option to reinvest some savings back into the business to accelerate recovery
11
Launching products in a changed environment
Key launches and
Digital marketing
Digital professional
regulatory clearances
education
FDA clearance for
INTELLIO◊
TKA on CORI
Connected Tower
CE Mark for REGENETEN◊
OR3O
Dual Mobility
12
Accelerating ASC opportunity through COVID
Increasing Medicare
coverage in ASCs
Inpatient
Outpatient
ASC
UKA
TKA
(2020)
THA
Proposed
(2020)
(2021)
Services and technology to
support expansion
Supporting ASCs
CORI Surgical System
UKA = Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty
13
TKA = Total Knee Arthroplasty
THA = Total Hip Arthroplasty
Strengthening capabilities and supporting communities
Professional development
Supporting communities
>200% increase in sales training hours in H1
c.90% of training delivered digitally
>150% increase in digital training across all employees since late March
14
Delivering on strategic imperatives
Achieve the full
Transform the
Expand in high-
Strengthen talent
Become the best
potential of our
business through
growth segments
and capabilities
owner
portfolio
enabling
technologies
GROW
TOGETHER
EFFECTIVELY
15
Appendices
16
H1 trading income statement
2020
2019
$m
$m
Revenue
2,035
2,485
Cost of goods sold
(640)
(646)
Gross profit
1,395
1,839
Gross profit margin
68.5%
74.0%
Selling, general and admin
(1,089)
(1,178)
Research and development
(134)
(129)
Trading profit
172
532
Trading profit margin
8.5%
21.4%
17
H1 EPSA and EPS
2020
2019
Growth
$m
$m
%
Trading profit
172
532
(68%)
Net interest payable
(21)
(25)
Other finance costs
(7)
(6)
Share of results from associate
(3)
(3)
Adjusted profit before tax
141
498
(72%)
Taxation on trading result
(24)
(98)
H1 2020 tax
rate(1): 17.0%
Adjusted attributable profit
117
400
Weighted average number of shares (m)
874
874
Adjusted earnings per share ("EPSA")
13.4¢
45.8¢
(71%)
Earnings per share ("EPS")
11.5¢
35.3¢
(67%)
Dividend per share
14.4¢
14.4¢
0%
18
Tax rate on trading result
H1 free cash flow
2020
2019
$m
$m
Trading profit
172
532
Share based payment
15
17
Depreciation and amortisation
187
188
Lease liability repayments
(24)
(23)
Capital expenditure
(188)
(153)
Movements in working capital and other
(137)
(156)
Trading cash flow
25
405
Trading cash conversion
14%
76%
Restructuring, acquisition, legal and other
(112)
(38)
Net interest paid
(21)
(24)
Taxation paid
(31)
(68)
Free cash flow
(139)
275
19
Net debt and capital allocation
20
Franchise revenue analysis
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q2
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Revenue
Growth
%
%
%
%
%
%
$m
%
Orthopaedics
3.9
3.6
3.4
5.1
4.0
(8.3)
364
(34.0)
Knee Implants
4.1
4.3
4.6
4.7
4.4
(10.6)
137
(46.9)
Hip Implants
2.4
2.9
2.6
0.7
2.1
(8.6)
112
(26.9)
Other Reconstruction
6.9
3.5
1.5
31.6
12.6
19.4
12
(51.5)
Trauma
4.8
2.8
2.2
7.0
4.3
(7.1)
103
(11.1)
Sports Medicine & ENT
5.3
5.6
6.9
10.1
7.0
(9.5)
247
(33.3)
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
11.0
11.9
12.2
14.0
12.3
(7.1)
129
(32.0)
Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies
(1.1)
(2.1)
0.8
5.1
0.8
(11.2)
96
(32.1)
ENT
4.2
6.3
5.3
10.7
6.7
(15.2)
22
(44.0)
Advanced Wound Management
4.1
1.2
2.1
1.9
2.2
(4.0)
290
(17.6)
Advanced Wound Care
2.4
(1.3)
(2.3)
0.4
(0.2)
(6.7)
144
(14.6)
Advanced Wound Bioactives
(0.7)
(1.9)
2.8
(1.9)
(0.4)
(8.6)
101
(18.7)
Advanced Wound Devices
16.6
16.3
15.4
15.4
15.9
13.0
45
(23.7)
Total
4.4
3.5
4.0
5.6
4.4
(7.6)
901
(29.3)
All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days.
8/7/2020
21
The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results.
There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019.
Regional revenue analysis
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q2
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
Revenue
Growth
%
%
%
%
%
%
$m
%
US
4.0
2.3
2.7
4.2
3.3
(4.7)
440
(31.8)
Other Established Markets(1)
(0.1)
(1.3)
(0.3)
2.4
0.2
(6.3)
274
(30.8)
Established Markets
2.2
0.9
1.5
3.5
2.1
(5.4)
714
(31.4)
Emerging Markets
15.3
16.2
16.0
16.6
16.1
(17.9)
187
(20.2)
Total
4.4
3.5
4.0
5.6
4.4
(7.6)
901
(29.3)
(1) Other Established Markets' are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand.
All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days
22
Trading days per quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
2019
63
63
63
62
251
2020
62
63
63
64
252
2021
64
64
63
60
251
23
First half consolidated revenue analysis
27 June
29 June
Reported
Underlying
Acquisitions
Currency
2020
2019
growth
Growth
/disposals
impact
Consolidated revenue by franchise
$m
$m
%
%
%
%
Orthopaedics
861
1,098
(21.6)
(21.4)
1.0
(1.2)
Knee Implants
367
523
(29.9)
(28.8)
-
(1.1)
Hip Implants
249
308
(19.2)
(17.9)
-
(1.3)
Other Reconstruction
33
30
11.1
(23.1)
36.0
(1.8)
Trauma
212
237
(10.6)
(9.1)
-
(1.5)
Sports Medicine & ENT
575
747
(23.1)
(21.6)
-
(1.5)
Sports Medicine Joint Repair
301
382
(21.3)
(19.8)
0.1
(1.6)
Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies
223
290
(23.3)
(21.7)
-
(1.6)
ENT
51
75
(31.3)
(30.3)
-
(1.0)
Advanced Wound Management
599
640
(6.4)
(11.1)
6.5
(1.8)
Advanced Wound Care
302
347
(13.0)
(10.7)
-
(2.3)
Advanced Wound Bioactives
192
178
7.9
(14.2)
22.3
(0.2)
Advanced Wound Devices
105
115
(8.4)
(6.7)
0.5
(2.2)
Total
2,035
2,485
(18.1)
(18.7)
2.0
(1.4)
The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results.
24
There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019.
Sustainability Targets
People
Planet
Products
Creating a lasting positive impact on our communities
Between 2020 and 2030, contribute 1 million volunteer hours to the communities in which we live and work.
Empower and promote the inclusion of all.
A medical technology business with a positive impact
Achieve an 80% absolute reduction in total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, beginning by implementing 100% renewable electricity (e.g. solar or wind) plans at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2022, and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2025.
Achieve zero waste to landfill at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2025 and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2030.
Innovating sustainably
By 2022, include sustainability review in New Product Development phase reviews for all new products and product acquisitions.
By 2025, incorporate at least 30% post-consumer recycled content into all packaging materials.
By 2025, complete supply chain assessment of all suppliers and subsequent tier levels to assure compliance with our sustainability requirements.
Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC