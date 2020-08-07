Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smith & Nephew Plc    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smith & Nephew : Investor presentation July - September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Investor Presentation July - September 2020

Forward looking statements and non-IFRS measures

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well- placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations. The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used for convenience to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

Certain items included in 'trading results', such as trading profit, trading profit margin, tax rate on trading results, trading cash flow, trading profit to cash conversion ratio, EPSA, leverage ratio, and underlying growth are non-IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS financial measures in this announcement are explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS in our Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results announcement dated 29 July 2020.

2

Our history

1856

1896

1914

Days after the outbreak of WW1,

Thomas James Smith

Horatio Nelson Smith

we received an order to provide

1856

opened a chemist shop in Hull,

entered into apartnership

surgical and field dressing

From50

UK and develops a new method

with his uncleforming

supplies to French

Smith+Nephew

for refining cod liver oil

TJ Smith & Nephew

army within 5 months

To1200

established

During WW1, staff grew

1986

from 50 to 1,200

Key acquisitions of Richards Medical Company in Memphis, specialists in orthopaedic products and DYONICS, an arthroscopy specialists based in Andover

1995

Acquired

Acufex Microsurgical Inc, making us a market leader in arthroscopic surgical devices

1953

We developed a special low-temperatureplaster for the Everest climbers on the 1953 expedition.

It enabled them to send back their camera films, sealed and airtight!. This same research led to the development of importantindustrial products

1937

We were listed on the London stock exchange

1928

We produced an

experimental bandage

ElastoplastTM

1999

2001

We were listed on the New York Stock

OXINIUM, a new material that

Exchange and in 2001 became a constituent

improves performance and increases

member of the UK FTSE-100 index

the service life of total joint

replacement systems, firstintroduced

2014

2013

2011

Acquired Arthrocare Corp.

JOURNEY II BCS sets a new standard inknee

PICO, the first pocket-sized,single-use

to expand our sports

implant performance,designed

system, revolutionizes the negative

medicine portfolio

to empower patients to return

pressure wound therapymarket

17,500+

to an activelifestyle

Over Today

2019

2020

Expanding in technologies of the

We are proud of what we do

We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief

future, investing inOrthopaedics,

and value our 17,500 employees

by using technologies to take the limits off living.

Biologics and Digital Surgery.

who make thispossible

We call this purpose "LifeUnlimited"

Trademark of Smith & Nephew, ©2020 Smith & Nephew

100

and growing

3

100

Smith+Nephew is a

global Medical Device portfolio company, that has been trading for over 160 years, and operates in more

FTSE100

A constituent of the UK's FTSE100, with ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange

Shares

S&N has a progressive dividend policy, and has paid a dividend every year since 1937

than 100 countries

$5.1bn

~17,500

Annual sales in 2019

We have around 17,500

were $5.1 billion

employees globally

4

A portfolio medical device company

ALLEVYN LIFE

Advanced Foam

Wound Dressings

Collagenase SANTYL Ointment Enzymatic debrider

COBLATION

Wand

REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant

Advanced

Wound Care

Advanced

Wound

Bioactives

ENT

Arthroscopic

Enabling

Technologies

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

Advanced

Wound Devices

Knees

$5.1bn

Revenues

(2019)Hips

Other Recon

Trauma

PICO

Negative Pressure

Wound Therapy

JOURNEY II BCS

Bi-Cruciate

Stabilised

Knee System

POLAR3

Total Hip

Solution

EVOS SMALL Plating System

NAVIO

Surgical

System

5

Leading positions in stable growing markets

Hip & Knee Implants

$14.8bn market

(growth +3%)

Others

15%

Zimmer

Smith+

Biomet

Nephew

32%

Sports Medicine

$5.3bn market

(growth +5%)

Others

17%

DePuy

Arthrex

Advanced Wound Management

$9.4bn market

(growth +4%)

3M

19%

Others

12%

Synthes

33%

13%

51%

Smith+

Nephew

14%

Stryker

Smith+

Molnlycke

DePuy

Stryker

Synthes

22%

19%

#4 position

11%

Nephew

26%

#2 position

Convatec

7%

#2 position

9%

1)

Data used in 2019 estimates generated by Smith & Nephew is based on publicly available sources and internal analysis and represents an indication of market shares

6

2)

DePuy Synthes is a division of Johnson & Johnson.

Our performance

Revenue

$5,138m +4.4%*

Trading profit

$1,169m 22.8% margin

Trading cash conversion

83%

4634 4669

5138

4904

4765

1169

1099

1123

1020

1048

85%

90%

85%

83%

75%

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Adjusted earnings per share (EPSA)

102.2¢

+5% CAGR

94.5

100.9

102.2

85.1

82.6

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Dividend per share

37.5¢

+5% CAGR

35.0

36.0

37.5

30.8

30.8

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Net debt

$1,600m

1361

1550

1600

1281

1104

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

* Underlying growth percentage after adjusting for the effect of currency translation, acquisitions and disposals.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

7

Q2 Revenue:

$901m, -29.3% underlying, -29.8% reported

Revenue split

Franchise performance

Geographical performance

-29.3%Global

-31.8%US

-30.8% Other Est Markets

-20.2% Emerging Markets

Orthopaedics

-34.0%

Knees

-46.9%

Hips

-26.9%

Other Recon

-51.5%

Trauma

-11.1%

Sports Medicine, ENT

-33.3%

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

-32.0%

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

-32.1%

ENT

-44.0%

Advanced Wound Management

-17.6%

AWC

-14.6%

AWB

-18.7%

AWD

-23.7%

8

Monthly underlying sales development by franchise

9

Elective procedure trends by market

Timing of restart

Key development

US

From late April

All 50 states resumed surgery during Q2, recovery to >80% of expected levels in June;

some renewed restrictions in Texas and Mississippi in July.

Australia

Late April

Recovery to around 85% capacity utilisation; Victoria under new 6-week lockdown from

8 July with ~75% procedure cap for most S+N customers

Germany

Early May

Continued strong recovery in procedures since restart, at around 80-85% of expected

levels in June

Japan

N/A

Seeing slower recovery after less severe impact, at around 80% of expected levels

UK

From June

Surgery volumes slowly beginning to return, at around 35% of expected levels

China

From March

Levels of elective surgery increased through Q2 to over 80% capacity utilisation,

surgery has now restarted in Beijing after temporary suspension

10

Balancing cost control with readiness

Cost base includes fixed components

COGS

~55% materials; remainder largely fixed

costs including labour, overheads and D&A

SG&A

~60% people costs and commissions;

~40% other SG&A

Proportions reflect 2019 cost base

D&A = Depreciation and amortisation

Progress on 2020 cost savings

  • Up to $200m of savings indicated for 2020, with SG&A the primary source
  • c.$150m savings delivered in H1
  • Additional potential savings already identified if they become required
  • Option to reinvest some savings back into the business to accelerate recovery

11

Launching products in a changed environment

Key launches and

Digital marketing

Digital professional

regulatory clearances

education

FDA clearance for

INTELLIO

TKA on CORI

Connected Tower

CE Mark for REGENETEN

OR3O

Dual Mobility

12

Accelerating ASC opportunity through COVID

Increasing Medicare

coverage in ASCs

Inpatient

Outpatient

ASC

UKA

TKA

(2020)

THA

Proposed

(2020)

(2021)

Services and technology to

support expansion

Supporting ASCs

CORI Surgical System

UKA = Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

13

TKA = Total Knee Arthroplasty

THA = Total Hip Arthroplasty

Strengthening capabilities and supporting communities

Professional development

Supporting communities

  • >200% increase in sales training hours in H1
  • c.90% of training delivered digitally
  • >150% increase in digital training across all employees since late March

14

Delivering on strategic imperatives

Achieve the full

Transform the

Expand in high-

Strengthen talent

Become the best

potential of our

business through

growth segments

and capabilities

owner

portfolio

enabling

technologies

GROW

TOGETHER

EFFECTIVELY

15

Appendices

16

H1 trading income statement

2020

2019

$m

$m

Revenue

2,035

2,485

Cost of goods sold

(640)

(646)

Gross profit

1,395

1,839

Gross profit margin

68.5%

74.0%

Selling, general and admin

(1,089)

(1,178)

Research and development

(134)

(129)

Trading profit

172

532

Trading profit margin

8.5%

21.4%

17

H1 EPSA and EPS

2020

2019

Growth

$m

$m

%

Trading profit

172

532

(68%)

Net interest payable

(21)

(25)

Other finance costs

(7)

(6)

Share of results from associate

(3)

(3)

Adjusted profit before tax

141

498

(72%)

Taxation on trading result

(24)

(98)

H1 2020 tax

rate(1): 17.0%

Adjusted attributable profit

117

400

Weighted average number of shares (m)

874

874

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPSA")

13.4¢

45.8¢

(71%)

Earnings per share ("EPS")

11.5¢

35.3¢

(67%)

Dividend per share

14.4¢

14.4¢

0%

18

  1. Tax rate on trading result

H1 free cash flow

2020

2019

$m

$m

Trading profit

172

532

Share based payment

15

17

Depreciation and amortisation

187

188

Lease liability repayments

(24)

(23)

Capital expenditure

(188)

(153)

Movements in working capital and other

(137)

(156)

Trading cash flow

25

405

Trading cash conversion

14%

76%

Restructuring, acquisition, legal and other

(112)

(38)

Net interest paid

(21)

(24)

Taxation paid

(31)

(68)

Free cash flow

(139)

275

19

Net debt and capital allocation

20

Franchise revenue analysis

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

Q1

Q2

Q2

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Revenue

Growth

%

%

%

%

%

%

$m

%

Orthopaedics

3.9

3.6

3.4

5.1

4.0

(8.3)

364

(34.0)

Knee Implants

4.1

4.3

4.6

4.7

4.4

(10.6)

137

(46.9)

Hip Implants

2.4

2.9

2.6

0.7

2.1

(8.6)

112

(26.9)

Other Reconstruction

6.9

3.5

1.5

31.6

12.6

19.4

12

(51.5)

Trauma

4.8

2.8

2.2

7.0

4.3

(7.1)

103

(11.1)

Sports Medicine & ENT

5.3

5.6

6.9

10.1

7.0

(9.5)

247

(33.3)

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

11.0

11.9

12.2

14.0

12.3

(7.1)

129

(32.0)

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

(1.1)

(2.1)

0.8

5.1

0.8

(11.2)

96

(32.1)

ENT

4.2

6.3

5.3

10.7

6.7

(15.2)

22

(44.0)

Advanced Wound Management

4.1

1.2

2.1

1.9

2.2

(4.0)

290

(17.6)

Advanced Wound Care

2.4

(1.3)

(2.3)

0.4

(0.2)

(6.7)

144

(14.6)

Advanced Wound Bioactives

(0.7)

(1.9)

2.8

(1.9)

(0.4)

(8.6)

101

(18.7)

Advanced Wound Devices

16.6

16.3

15.4

15.4

15.9

13.0

45

(23.7)

Total

4.4

3.5

4.0

5.6

4.4

(7.6)

901

(29.3)

All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days.

8/7/2020

21

The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results.

There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019.

Regional revenue analysis

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

Q1

Q2

Q2

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Growth

Revenue

Growth

%

%

%

%

%

%

$m

%

US

4.0

2.3

2.7

4.2

3.3

(4.7)

440

(31.8)

Other Established Markets(1)

(0.1)

(1.3)

(0.3)

2.4

0.2

(6.3)

274

(30.8)

Established Markets

2.2

0.9

1.5

3.5

2.1

(5.4)

714

(31.4)

Emerging Markets

15.3

16.2

16.0

16.6

16.1

(17.9)

187

(20.2)

Total

4.4

3.5

4.0

5.6

4.4

(7.6)

901

(29.3)

(1) Other Established Markets' are Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and New Zealand.

All revenue growth rates are on an underlying basis and without adjustment for number of selling days

22

Trading days per quarter

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

2019

63

63

63

62

251

2020

62

63

63

64

252

2021

64

64

63

60

251

23

First half consolidated revenue analysis

27 June

29 June

Reported

Underlying

Acquisitions

Currency

2020

2019

growth

Growth

/disposals

impact

Consolidated revenue by franchise

$m

$m

%

%

%

%

Orthopaedics

861

1,098

(21.6)

(21.4)

1.0

(1.2)

Knee Implants

367

523

(29.9)

(28.8)

-

(1.1)

Hip Implants

249

308

(19.2)

(17.9)

-

(1.3)

Other Reconstruction

33

30

11.1

(23.1)

36.0

(1.8)

Trauma

212

237

(10.6)

(9.1)

-

(1.5)

Sports Medicine & ENT

575

747

(23.1)

(21.6)

-

(1.5)

Sports Medicine Joint Repair

301

382

(21.3)

(19.8)

0.1

(1.6)

Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies

223

290

(23.3)

(21.7)

-

(1.6)

ENT

51

75

(31.3)

(30.3)

-

(1.0)

Advanced Wound Management

599

640

(6.4)

(11.1)

6.5

(1.8)

Advanced Wound Care

302

347

(13.0)

(10.7)

-

(2.3)

Advanced Wound Bioactives

192

178

7.9

(14.2)

22.3

(0.2)

Advanced Wound Devices

105

115

(8.4)

(6.7)

0.5

(2.2)

Total

2,035

2,485

(18.1)

(18.7)

2.0

(1.4)

The 2019 growth rates for the Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices franchises have been re-presented in order to present consistent analysis to the 2020 results.

24

There has been no change in growth for the Advanced Wound Management franchise or the total Group in any period for 2019.

Sustainability Targets

People

Planet

Products

Creating a lasting positive impact on our communities

Between 2020 and 2030, contribute 1 million volunteer hours to the communities in which we live and work.

Empower and promote the inclusion of all.

A medical technology business with a positive impact

Achieve an 80% absolute reduction in total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, beginning by implementing 100% renewable electricity (e.g. solar or wind) plans at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2022, and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2025.

Achieve zero waste to landfill at our facilities in Memphis (US) and Malaysia by 2025 and at all of our strategic manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Innovating sustainably

By 2022, include sustainability review in New Product Development phase reviews for all new products and product acquisitions.

By 2025, incorporate at least 30% post-consumer recycled content into all packaging materials.

By 2025, complete supply chain assessment of all suppliers and subsequent tier levels to assure compliance with our sustainability requirements.

25

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
05:44aSMITH & NEPHEW : Investor presentation July - September 2020
PU
07/31SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results announcement 29 July 2020 (PDF)
PU
07/31SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results presentation slides 29 July 2020 (PDF)
PU
07/31SMITH & NEPHEW : Q2 results transcript 29 July 2020 (PDF)
PU
07/29SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results
PU
07/29SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew profit misses, but easing lockdowns boost operations
RE
07/28SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew announces new RI.HIP NAVIGATION for Total Hip Arthropla..
PU
07/15SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew Launches Real Intelligence and CORI Surgical System, ne..
AQ
07/14SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI◊ Surgical Syste..
PU
07/09SMITH & NEPHEW : Cert Filed In Arthrex On Appointments Clause Issue
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 670 M - -
Net income 2020 384 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,8x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 17 628 M 17 616 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,78 $
Last Close Price 20,17 $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland D. Diggelmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Mark Gladwell President-Global Operations & Business Services
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-16.21%17 616
STRYKER CORPORATION-10.17%70 599
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.113.07%4 159
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-0.98%3 901
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.108.22%3 203
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED147.72%3 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group