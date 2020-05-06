Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smith & Nephew Plc    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/06 03:21:05 am
1603 GBp   +0.85%
03:05aSMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew April sales halve as elective surgeries take backseat
RE
02:14aSMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew First Quarter 2020 Trading Report
PU
04/30SMITH & NEPHEW PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smith & Nephew : +Nephew April sales halve as elective surgeries take backseat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:05am EDT

British medical products maker Smith+Nephew said on Wednesday sales in April nearly halved as more patients delayed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The company had withdrawn its annual forecast in March due to demand-related uncertainty for its products that include orthopaedic implants and prosthetics.

The company said April sales slumped 47% on an underlying basis, while first-quarter revenue fell 7.6% to $1.13 billion, scraping past analysts average expectation https://www.smith-nephew.com/inves
tor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus/smith-and-nephew of $1.12 billion. (https://reut.rs/3frFu7e)

The London-listed company said elective procedures had resumed in China, a key growth market, which helped counter a fall in demand.

"The recovery in China is encouraging, as is the restart of elective surgeries in many other countries, and especially within the US," said Roland Diggelmann, chief executive officer of Smith+Nephew.

The company said its biggest market, the United States, had seen some resurgence of elective surgeries but warned of lingering uncertainty across markets.

Sales from emerging markets fell 17.9% in the quarter.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
03:05aSMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew April sales halve as elective surgeries take backseat
RE
02:14aSMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew First Quarter 2020 Trading Report
PU
04/30SMITH & NEPHEW PLC : quaterly sales release
04/15SMITH & NEPHEW : Timing of Smith+Nephew first quarter trading report
PU
04/10SMITH & NEPHEW : Medtronic's Bob White joins Smith+Nephew's Board as Non-Executi..
AQ
04/09SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew appoints Anne-Francoise Nesmes as Chief Financial Offic..
PU
04/09SMITH & NEPHEW : Medtronic's Bob White joins Smith+Nephew's Board as Non-Executi..
PU
04/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil surge drags FTSE 100 out of losses amid virus worrie..
RE
04/02SMITH & NEPHEW PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31SMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew - Statement on COVID-19 impact
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 957 M
EBIT 2020 919 M
Net income 2020 418 M
Debt 2020 1 388 M
Yield 2020 1,88%
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
EV / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 16 419 M
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,16  $
Last Close Price 18,81  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland D. Diggelmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Mark Gladwell President-Global Operations & Business Services
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Virginia Hilda Brunette Maxwell Bottomley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-13.26%16 477
STRYKER CORPORATION-14.94%67 701
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-2.33%3 804
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-3.96%2 786
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.37%1 801
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-36.52%1 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group