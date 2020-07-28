Smith & Nephew : +Nephew announces new RI.HIP NAVIGATION for Total Hip Arthroplasty

28 July 2020

Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of the RI.HIP NAVIGATION for total hip arthroplasty (THA). This new technology is designed to help maximize accuracy and reproducibility by delivering patient-specific component alignment - a critical factor for surgeons when assessing individual THA cases.

Smith+Nephew acquired Brainlab's Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction business in May 2019 to develop new technology for digital surgery. RI.HIP NAVIGATION is a key early deliverable from this acquisition and brings Smith+Nephew's leading POLAR3◊ Primary Total Hip System to the Brainlab Kick Navigation platform which is used in more than 500 hospitals globally.

The POLAR3◊ System, driven by OXINIUM◊ Technology, is proven to deliver 98% survivorship at 8 years, a 35% lower revision risk*, and significantly higher patient satisfaction and improvements in Patient Reported Outcome Measurements when compared to the class average for cementless stems (p1**

RI.HIP NAVIGATION helps the surgeon take control of individual patient pelvic tilt, leg length and offset measurement. Furthermore, it assists with cup placement by giving a predicted view of the post-op AP X-ray in surgery. Brainlab navigation in total hip arthroplasty has been shown to reduce outliers in cup placement and achieve more consistent leg length restoration, delivering more reproducible results when compared with traditional techniques.2-4

With cost-efficiency and scalability as top requirements, RI.HIP NAVIGATION is designed to help both hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) get more from their investment. Utilizing express workflows and image-free technology, it does not require a CT scan and its small footprint is intended to integrate seamlessly in today's crowded operating rooms.

'The integration of the Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business has gone well, and we are delighted to now be able to offer customers an exciting upgrade path with more capabilities,' said Randy Kilburn, Senior Vice President of Commercial Marketing, Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew. 'We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Brainlab to expand access to these technologies as well as developing further orthopaedic reconstruction applications and sports medicine as well.'

RI.HIP NAVIGATION is part of Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions designed to address clinical challenges through the continuum of care. These include patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement. Every solution in the Real Intelligence digital ecosystem informs the next phase of treatment, and, over time, will enable healthcare providers to use outcomes data to better inform patient-specific treatments.

RI.HIP NAVIGATION has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark certification for total hip arthroplasty. It joins the RI.KNEE NAVIGATION for total knee arthroplasty and is available for order in both the United States and Europe.

Media David Snyder +1 978-749-1440 Smith+Nephew

* This value excludes MoM, unadjusted.

** The data used for this analysis was obtained from the National Joint Registry ('NJR'). The Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership ('HQIP'), the NJR and/or its contractor, Northgate Public Services (UK) Limited ('NPS') take no responsibility for the accuracy, currency, reliability and correctness of links or references to other information sources and disclaims all warranties in relation to such data, links and references to the maximum extent permitted by legislation.

1. National Joint Registry for England, Wales and Northern Ireland: POLARSTEM Cementless (Oxinium/XLPE/R3 cup) implant summary report. 14 August 2019. Available at: http://bit.ly/POLAR3_Aug2019.

2. Clavé A, Fazilleau F, Cheval D, Williams T, Lefèvre C, Stindel E. Comparison of the reliability of leg length and offset data generated by three hip replacement CAOS systems using EOS™ imaging. In Orthopaedics & Traumatology, Surgery & Research. 2015;101:647-653.

3.Renkawitz T, Sendtner E, Schuster T, Weber M, Grifka J, Woerner M. Femoral Pinless Length and Offset Measurements During Computer-Assisted, Minimally Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2014;29(5):1021-1025.

4. Ulivi M, Orlandini L, Pascale W, Consonni O, Sansone V. Intraoperative Validation of Navigated Limb Measurements in THA Using a Pinless Femoral Array. J Arthroplasty. 2014;29(5):1026-1029

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as 'aim', 'plan', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'well-placed', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'target', 'consider' and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.