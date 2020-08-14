American Outdoor Brands : Amendment to a previously filed 4
08/14/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB APPROVAL
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
hours per response:
0.5
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Smith Mark Peter
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
2100 ROOSEVELT AVENUE
(Street)
SPRINGFIELD
MA
01104
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. [
(Check all applicable)
SWBI
]
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
below)
below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
See remarks.
04/06/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
04/08/2020
Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
04/06/2020
A
44,872
(1)
A
$0.00
122,819
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
3 and 4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. One-quarter of the restricted stock units shall vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of May 1, 2020. Shares, net of tax withholding, will be delivered on each anniversary of the applicable vesting date.
Remarks:
This amended Form 4 is being filed solely to correct the vesting schedule set forth in footnote (1). The reporting person is Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer.
/s/ Robert J. Cicero, as
08/14/2020
attorney-in-fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 21:32:12 UTC
Toute l'actualité sur SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC
05:33p AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
08/11 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
08/07 AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securi..
PU
08/04 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/03 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Announces Record and Distribution Dates for American Out..
AQ
07/31 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/29 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/20 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/19 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
06/19 SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
Sales 2021
843 M
-
-
Net income 2021
78,0 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
90,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
18,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 431 M
1 431 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,59x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees
1 967
Free-Float
73,3%
Chart SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
26,67 $
Last Close Price
25,76 $
Spread / Highest target
8,70%
Spread / Average Target
3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,83%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.