American Outdoor Brands : Amendment to a previously filed 4

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 04/06/2020 A 44,872(1) A $0.00 122,819 D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed 3 and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. One-quarter of the restricted stock units shall vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of May 1, 2020. Shares, net of tax withholding, will be delivered on each anniversary of the applicable vesting date.

Remarks:

This amended Form 4 is being filed solely to correct the vesting schedule set forth in footnote (1). The reporting person is Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer.

/s/ Robert J. Cicero, as 08/14/2020 attorney-in-fact ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

