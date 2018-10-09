Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Smiths City Group Ltd    SCY   NZSCYE0001S3

SMITHS CITY GROUP LTD (SCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Smiths City : NZX AND MEDIA RELEASE – 9.10.18 – CFO Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 01:58am CEST

National furniture and appliance retailer Smiths City today announces Chief Financial Officer Celia Mearns has resigned due to personal reasons. She will leave the company in the middle of November.

Chief Executive Roy Campbell said: 'We thank Celia for the significant contribution she has made. Since joining us in November she has built a strong and enthusiastic team around her and significantly enhanced our financial management and reporting processes. We are sorry to see her go and wish her well for the future.'

Ms Mearns said: 'I am sorry to be leaving Smiths City and I have enjoyed my time at the company. Smiths City is an iconic brand with a very capable executive team and Board to take the company forward. I would like to thank the Board and Smiths City team for their support over the last year.'

Smiths City has commenced a search for a replacement.

For more information contact:

Roy Campbell

Chief Executive.

roy.campbell@smithscity.co.nz

About Smiths City Group Limited

Smiths City Group (NZX.SCY) was founded in Christchurch in 1918 and has a proud tradition as one of New Zealand's oldest and largest retail chains. The company floated on the stock exchange in 1972 and operates 35 stores (including 3 clearance centres) nationwide. The group comprises Smiths City Retail, Smiths City Finance and Smiths City Commercial. On the web: www.smithscity.co.nz and www.smithcitygroup.co.nz

Disclaimer

Smiths City Group Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMITHS CITY GROUP LTD
01:58aSMITHS CITY : NZX AND MEDIA RELEASE – 9.10.18 – CFO Resignation
PU
07/24SMITHS CITY : NZX ANNOUNCEMENT 24.7.18 Living Wage NZX+Media Release
PU
06/08MINISTER : Errant firms need to pay up
AQ
06/05SMITHS CITY : Nzx announcement 5.6.18 director nomination period
PU
05/11SMITHS CITY : NZX ANNOUNCEMENT 11.05.18 Smiths City notes Employment Court decis..
PU
04/17SMITHS CITY : expecting losses over $7m
AQ
04/16SMITHS CITY : NZX ANNOUNCEMENT 17.04.18 Smiths City Trading Update
PU
01/16SMITHS CITY : NZX ANNOUNCEMENT 16.01.18 – SMITHS CITY ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYB..
PU
2017SMITHS CITY : Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Notice of Meeting 21.08.17
PU
2017SMITHS CITY : RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE – 9.08.17
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Roy James Campbell Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Gibson Kerr Chairman
Celia Mearns Chief Financial Officer
Adam Doocey Chief Information Officer
Tony Donald Allison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS CITY GROUP LTD20
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY17.26%10 676
NEXT18.01%9 784
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-9.88%6 047
DUFRY-26.29%5 794
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC65.26%5 598
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.