Smiths Detection : Receives $70 Million Order to Provide CT Explosives Detection Systems for Use at Airports Across U.S.

09/21/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Smiths Detection has received an order from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) totaling seventy million dollars to supply CTX 9800 Explosives Detection Systems (EDS). The systems, which utilize computed tomography (CT) imaging, which will be deployed to U.S. airports as security equipment upgrades or as part of expansion projects throughout 2018 and 2019 for checked baggage screening.

The CTX 9800 system’s 3D CT imaging technology detects and identifies explosives. The scanners can be incorporated into customized networking solutions and offer operational efficiencies, including energy savings. Certified by several regulatory authorities including the TSA, the CTX 9800 is also approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting Standard 3 requirements.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said, “Smiths Detection is a global leader in the use of computed tomography for aviation security. These CTX 9800 EDS will significantly enhance the ability for TSA officials at airports to make better informed decisions about potential threats within checked baggage.”

Some of the sites receiving the new scanners include: San Diego, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY (LaGuardia); Philadelphia, PA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL (O’Hare); Seattle, WA (SeaTac); Spokane, WA; Orlando, FL; and Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN.

For more information, please visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/ctx-9800-dsi/.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.


© Business Wire 2018
