Smiths : Detection Supplies Body Scanners to Correctional Facilities in Oregon and Indiana

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI), in partnership with Command Sourcing, Inc.,
announced the sale of multiple body scanners to county correctional
facilities in Oregon and Indiana this year. Body scanners have proven to
be an efficient and cost-effective tool to deter the smuggling of
contraband into facilities.
Smiths Detection’s B-SCAN is a transmission X-ray people scanner used by
hundreds of facilities around the world to detect concealed contraband
which has been ingested, hidden internally, or carried beneath clothing.
The scanner reduces the need for manual searches and greatly improves
the security screening process with a comprehensive image. It easily
integrates into existing checkpoint areas to serve as a primary, or
secondary screening method.
Shan Hood, President of SDI, said, “B-SCAN gives agencies a critical
tool in their fight against the smuggling of threats such as weapons and
controlled substances. It offers fast and accurate image scans and
reliable, low cost ownership over its lifetime, making it an accessible
option for a wide range of customers.”
Through Smiths Detection’s partner, Command Sourcing, customers have the
option to quickly and efficiently install new B-SCAN systems and make
them fully operational. Mike Anderson, VP of Business Development at
Command Sourcing, said, “Command Sourcing is proud to work with Smiths
Detection at Sheriff’s Offices and Departments of Corrections (DOC’s)
across multiple states to equip these facilities with the latest body
scanners. This technology keeps correctional facilities safer for both
inmates and officers by efficiently and effectively detecting contraband
threats.”
For more information, please visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/b-scan/.
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat
detection and screening technologies for the aviation, ports and
borders, urban security and defense markets. With more than 40 years of
field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect
society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited
weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of
movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005489/en/