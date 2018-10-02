Smiths Detection : Technology Expert Appears before U.S. Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control

Dr. Michael Frunzi, Product Manager, Optical Products for Smiths
Detection, testified on technology’s role in interdicting opioids and
other dangerous narcotics. At a hearing entitled “Stopping
the Poison Pills: Combatting the Trafficking of Illegal Fentanyl from
China”, Dr. Frunzi relayed to members of the U.S. Senate Caucus on
International Narcotics Control, how advancements in technology help
protect the health and safety of the public, as well as methods to
intercept the illegal passage of dangerous substances, such as illicit
fentanyl.
“It is unlikely that the public health threat posed by the opioid
epidemic will be ameliorated anytime soon. Only a combination of law
enforcement, community outreach, political overtures and medical
intervention will eventually solve this massive problem. In the
meantime, fentanyl and the harm it can cause to users, responders and
the general public will persist,” Dr. Frunzi said in his prepared
remarks. He also stated, “Smiths Detection will continue to move
technology forward to provide flexible, innovative solutions to these
and other threats, to safeguard society, protect life and support the
free flow of trade.”
Dr. Michael Frunzi is a senior scientist at Smiths Detection, where he
has worked since 2011. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s University
before earning his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Yale University. Dr.
Frunzi did his post-doctoral work at the Turro Lab at Columbia
University, where he conducted research using a range of optical
techniques including fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and RAMAN
spectroscopy.
Dr. Frunzi’s testimony highlighted three key recommendations to support
the development and use of narcotics detection equipment to help combat
the threat of imported opioids:
-
Establish a Public/Private working group aimed to disrupt foreign
opioid shipments into the U.S. and release recommendations in about
180 days.
-
Support passage of S. 2763, “The Power Act,” with a clear
appropriation line for the next five fiscal years to help fund
portable chemical screening devices for law enforcement.
-
Budgeting for Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and refresh of technology
for future funds or grants that are awarded to state and local
authorities.
For more information on Smiths Detection technologies that address the
opioid crisis, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/preventfentanylexposure/
For more information on the U.S. Senate Caucus on International
Narcotics Control, please visit: https://www.drugcaucus.senate.gov/HomePage
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat
detection and screening technologies for the aviation, ports and
borders, urban security and defense markets. With more than 40 years of
field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect
society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited
weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of
movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005790/en/