Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smiths Group    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP (SMIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Smiths Detection : Technology Expert Appears before U.S. Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Focuses on How Technology Can Support Interdiction of Imported Opioids

Dr. Michael Frunzi, Product Manager, Optical Products for Smiths Detection, testified on technology’s role in interdicting opioids and other dangerous narcotics. At a hearing entitled “Stopping the Poison Pills: Combatting the Trafficking of Illegal Fentanyl from China”, Dr. Frunzi relayed to members of the U.S. Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, how advancements in technology help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as methods to intercept the illegal passage of dangerous substances, such as illicit fentanyl.

“It is unlikely that the public health threat posed by the opioid epidemic will be ameliorated anytime soon. Only a combination of law enforcement, community outreach, political overtures and medical intervention will eventually solve this massive problem. In the meantime, fentanyl and the harm it can cause to users, responders and the general public will persist,” Dr. Frunzi said in his prepared remarks. He also stated, “Smiths Detection will continue to move technology forward to provide flexible, innovative solutions to these and other threats, to safeguard society, protect life and support the free flow of trade.”

Dr. Michael Frunzi is a senior scientist at Smiths Detection, where he has worked since 2011. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s University before earning his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Yale University. Dr. Frunzi did his post-doctoral work at the Turro Lab at Columbia University, where he conducted research using a range of optical techniques including fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and RAMAN spectroscopy.

Dr. Frunzi’s testimony highlighted three key recommendations to support the development and use of narcotics detection equipment to help combat the threat of imported opioids:

  1. Establish a Public/Private working group aimed to disrupt foreign opioid shipments into the U.S. and release recommendations in about 180 days.
  2. Support passage of S. 2763, “The Power Act,” with a clear appropriation line for the next five fiscal years to help fund portable chemical screening devices for law enforcement.
  3. Budgeting for Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and refresh of technology for future funds or grants that are awarded to state and local authorities.

For more information on Smiths Detection technologies that address the opioid crisis, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/preventfentanylexposure/

For more information on the U.S. Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, please visit: https://www.drugcaucus.senate.gov/HomePage

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for the aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defense markets. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMITHS GROUP
06:02pSMITHS DETECTION : Technology Expert Appears before U.S. Senate Caucus on Intern..
BU
10/01Just Group shares slump as CFO to leave amid regulatory uncertainty
RE
09/21Disruption to medical business takes toll on Smiths Group
RE
09/21SMITHS DETECTION : Receives $70 Million Order to Provide CT Explosives Detection..
BU
09/21SMITHS GROUP : Annual results
CO
09/18SMITHS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
09/14SMITHS : Talks are ended
AQ
09/13Smiths and ICU Medical healthcare merger talks collapse
RE
09/12SMITHS DETECTION : to Provide Advanced CT Explosives Detection Systems to Indian..
BU
09/10Air Partner reshuffle
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Smiths Group PLC (SMGKF) CEO Andy Smith on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
09/21Smiths Group Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/21Smiths Detection announces $70M order form Transportation Security Administra.. 
09/21Smiths Group reports FY results 
09/18Smiths Group Back To The Drawing Board With Value-Creation 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 355 M
EBIT 2019 565 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 730 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 6 002 M
Chart SMITHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen M. Bomba President
George William Buckley Chairman
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin R. Tebbit Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP0.37%7 814
3M COMPANY-9.85%124 474
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.53%123 600
SIEMENS-5.00%108 359
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.72%105 075
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.21%48 002
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.