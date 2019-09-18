Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smiths Group    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP

(SMIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smiths Detection : opens office at Imperial College London's White City campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Global threat detection and security technologies company, Smiths Detection today announces the opening of an office at Imperial College London’s White City Campus within the I-Hub, with the intention of establishing a research and development (R&D) partnership between the two organizations.

Imperial’s co-working facility in the I-Hub provides a space for Smiths Detection’s scientists and engineers to work more closely with the Colleges network of academics and researchers on cutting edge technologies for the defence and security markets.

Smiths Detection’s new office adds to Imperial’s larger initiative to create a hub that focuses on security research, innovation and engagement led by the Institute of Security Science and Technology (ISST). Smiths Detection will be sitting amongst other innovators in the field who have already established offices at White City, including Airbus, Saab and DASA.

“Imperial are looking to bring together some of the top innovators in the field to help address pressing security challenges facing society,” said ISST Deputy Director, Deeph Chana. “Smiths Detection brings a strong homeland security presence to the I-Hub.”

Smiths Detection reinvests around 6 percent of revenue per year into R&D, and regularly partners with leading universities from around the world to help solve problems and collaborate on the development of technologies. However, establishing an office in such a space is a first for the company.

“At Smiths Detection, we’re dedicated to developing innovative products and technologies that address our customer’s needs,” said Smiths Detection Vice President for Technology, Matt Clark. “Working in this space with Imperial provides us with the opportunity to accelerate technology development through fresh thinking and diverse ideas.”

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place – and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the world's leading universities. The College's 16,000 students and 8,000 staff are expanding the frontiers of knowledge in science, medicine, engineering and business, and translating their discoveries into benefits for society.

Founded in 1907, Imperial builds on a distinguished past - having pioneered penicillin, holography and fibre optics - to shape the future. Imperial researchers work across disciplines to improve health and wellbeing, understand the natural world, engineer novel solutions and lead the data revolution. This blend of academic excellence and its real-world application feeds into Imperial's exceptional learning environment, where students participate in research to push the limits of their degrees.

Imperial collaborates widely to achieve greater impact. It works with the NHS to improve healthcare in west London, is a leading partner in research and education within the European Union, and is the UK's number one research collaborator with China.

Imperial has nine London campuses, including its White City Campus: a research and innovation centre that is in its initial stages of development in west London. At White City, researchers, businesses and higher education partners will co-locate to create value from ideas on a global scale.

https://www.imperial.ac.uk

About the Institute of Security Science and Technology

The Institute for Security Science and Technology (ISST) is Imperial College London's hub for security research and engagement.

The Institute was founded in 2008 as one of Imperial College's Global Challenge Institutes, to help meet the greatest security challenges faced by society. We promote interdisciplinary working, serve as a focal point for multidisciplinary activities and an interface to stakeholders, formulate and apply new areas of knowledge and technology, and provide independent scientific advice.

Our activity areas represent the diverse and changing security landscape, and include critical infrastructure, healthcare & medical devices, financial systems, biosecurity, nuclear, transport, and climate & environmental security.

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/security-institute/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMITHS GROUP
06:01aSMITHS DETECTION : opens office at Imperial College London's White City campus
BU
08/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by encouraging China trade comments and ..
RE
08/08SMITHS DETECTION : 's Largest Ever Order for HBS Systems Confirmed by Spanish Ai..
BU
07/04AON : advises Smiths Industries on GBP176m annuity with Canada Life
AQ
06/20SMITHS : Cargo Screening Technology by Smiths Detection at the Mega Tema Port Ex..
BU
06/08SMITHS : Names Medical CEO Ahead Of Unit Spin-Off
AQ
06/07SMITHS : names CEO for healthcare unit to oversee separation
RE
04/29SMITHS DETECTION : Offers Reliable, Accurate Weapon Detection
BU
04/24SMITHS : Detection Receives $4.2 Million to Supply Ezeiza International Airport ..
BU
04/09SMITHS : Detection Announces New Vehicle-Mounted X-Ray System for Commercial Sec..
BU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 385 M
EBIT 2019 565 M
Net income 2019 348 M
Debt 2019 1 000 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 6 588 M
Chart SMITHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 650,67  GBp
Last Close Price 1 663,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP21.92%8 222
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.99%119 769
3M COMPANY-11.79%96 687
SIEMENS AG-0.38%84 775
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.65%81 685
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS24.30%50 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group