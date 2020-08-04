Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smiths Group plc    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smiths Detection : Completes Acquisition of PathSensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Smiths Detection, a global leader in detection and screening technologies, today confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a leading bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.

The acquisition strengthens Smiths Detection’s biological-detection capabilities to detect pathogens for broad end-market applications, including in food and agriculture safety.

“We are pleased to be able to complete this acquisition, which we view as a significant strategic step in accelerating how we are able to respond to biological threats, which are becoming increasingly relevant in the current environment,” said Roland Carter, President Smiths Detection. “PathSensors has developed such a capability – with its multiple threat assays already available, it is able to identify biological threats in minutes and will provide a suitable biological capability to our customers.”

ENDS

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

About PathSensors

PathSensors is a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental testing company providing high-speed, high-sensitivity pathogen detection and threat prevention solutions. PathSensors’ solutions can detect a wide range of threats, including anthrax, ricin, Ebola, salmonella, Phytophthora, Ralstonia, and many more. Visit PathSensors at www.pathsensors.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SMITHS GROUP PLC
03:01aSMITHS DETECTION : Completes Acquisition of PathSensors
BU
07/24Sterling rallies in best week vs dollar since early June
RE
07/15SMITHS : Medical partners with U.S. Government on mass vaccination efforts
PU
07/14SMITHS : Detection announces collaboration with Attomarker in the development of..
PU
07/08SMITHS DETECTION : announces partnership with Attomarker in the development of a..
BU
07/07SMITHS : Detection launches iCMORE algorithms for lithium batteries and dangerou..
PU
07/02SMITHS DETECTION : launches iCMORE algorithms for lithium batteries and dangerou..
BU
06/30SMITHS DETECTION : to Supply Security-Screening Equipment to Kuwait Internationa..
BU
06/30SMITHS DETECTION : enters into agreement to acquire PathSensors to expand its bi..
BU
06/30SMITHS GROUP PLC : Trading update & strategic restructuring
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 563 M 3 350 M 3 350 M
Net income 2020 244 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2020 1 160 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 5 586 M 7 286 M 7 299 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 639,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 410,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC-16.42%7 286
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.08%104 825
SIEMENS AG-3.90%101 816
3M COMPANY-14.74%86 674
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.50%58 444
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%53 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group