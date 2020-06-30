Log in
Smiths Detection : enters into agreement to acquire PathSensors to expand its biological-detection capability

06/30/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Smiths Detection, a global leader in detection and screening technologies, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire PathSensors, a leading bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company based in Baltimore, MD. The acquisition expands Smiths Detection’s sensing capabilities across the CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) spectrum to respond quickly to emerging threats.

PathSensors provides high-speed, highly sensitive pathogen-detection and biothreat solutions and has developed a robust fieldable method of identifying biological threats in minutes. The company shares a similar customer base to that which Smiths Detection serves for chemical-threat detection, while also offering an expanded end-use market into adjacent security markets such as food and agricultural safety.

PathSensors offers multiple assays that are already available, at an independently verified speed and sensitivity data, which offer an opportunity to develop their future potential. The transaction will enable Smiths Detection to accelerate its position in biological-detection capabilities which are important both within our current markets and beyond.

“The acquisition of PathSensors will allow us to broaden our detection capabilities within the biological spectrum, which is becoming more relevant in the current environment,” said Roland Carter, President of Smiths Detection. “This is consistent with our approach to increase our focus on investing selectively in technology and innovation for the purpose of getting closer to our customers and expanding into new markets.”

The contract is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to conclude within the next four weeks.

ENDS

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

About PathSensors

PathSensors is a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental testing company providing high-speed, high-sensitivity pathogen detection and threat prevention solutions. PathSensors’ solutions can detect a wide range of threats, including anthrax, ricin, Ebola, salmonella, Phytophthora, Ralstonia, and many more. Visit PathSensors at www.PathSensors.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 454 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net income 2020 236 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2020 1 155 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 5 142 M 6 308 M 6 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 510,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 298,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC-23.06%6 308
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.07%100 533
SIEMENS AG-11.02%92 672
3M COMPANY-11.82%89 483
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.07%59 480
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-5.14%53 835
