Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Smiths Group plc    SMIN   GB00B1WY2338

SMITHS GROUP PLC

(SMIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smiths Detection : to Supply Security-Screening Equipment to Kuwait International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Smiths Detection, a leading threat-detection and security-technology company, will supply hold-baggage screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction. The contract includes the installation of HI-SCAN 10080 XCT units for screening hold baggage.

Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually, and the screening equipment will help ensure the quick and thorough screening of baggage and cargo passing through the terminal.

Jerome de Chassey, Vice President APAC and Middle East said, “We’re happy to be entering this partnership with Kuwait International Airport, providing them with best-in-class screening equipment for their new terminal. The solutions they have selected are used in some of the biggest airports across the globe and have been designed to provide effective and efficient screening.”

About the Smiths Detection equipment selected:

  • HI-SCAN 10080 XCT– Using a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high-resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT), it delivers exceptional levels of security with an efficient low false-alarm rate. It exceeds international regulatory requirements, having achieved Standard 3.1 approval (the highest defined security standard in the EU). It also has TSA 7.2 certification. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT can be further updated as necessary in the future to automatically detect evolving threats.

The project is being led by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works with Limak Insaat as the primary contractor.

ENDS

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place – we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information on Smiths Detection’s solutions and services, visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SMITHS GROUP PLC
02:31aSMITHS DETECTION : to Supply Security-Screening Equipment to Kuwait Internationa..
BU
02:31aSMITHS DETECTION : enters into agreement to acquire PathSensors to expand its bi..
BU
02:09aSMITHS GROUP PLC : Trading update & strategic restructuring
PU
06/22Bank of England's Bailey says QE bond sales should precede rate rises
RE
05/15SMITHS : Interconnect celebrates significant contract win with Boeing
PU
05/13SMITHS DETECTION : Launches Ultraviolet Light Upgrade Kits for Checkpoints Capab..
BU
04/06SMITHS : Interim Results for the half year ended 31 January 2020
PU
04/02British ventilator consortium targeting 1,500 units per week
RE
04/01SMITHS GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
03/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends worst quarter since 1987 with a slight bou..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 454 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net income 2020 236 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2020 1 155 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 5 142 M 6 308 M 6 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SMITHS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smiths Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITHS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 510,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 298,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reynolds Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George William Buckley Chairman
Philippe Roman Group Director-Operations
John Francis Shipsey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITHS GROUP PLC-23.06%6 308
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.07%100 533
SIEMENS AG-11.02%92 672
3M COMPANY-11.82%89 483
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.07%59 480
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-5.14%53 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group