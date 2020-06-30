Smiths Detection : to Supply Security-Screening Equipment to Kuwait International Airport

Smiths Detection, a leading threat-detection and security-technology company, will supply hold-baggage screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction. The contract includes the installation of HI-SCAN 10080 XCT units for screening hold baggage.

Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually, and the screening equipment will help ensure the quick and thorough screening of baggage and cargo passing through the terminal.

Jerome de Chassey, Vice President APAC and Middle East said, “We’re happy to be entering this partnership with Kuwait International Airport, providing them with best-in-class screening equipment for their new terminal. The solutions they have selected are used in some of the biggest airports across the globe and have been designed to provide effective and efficient screening.”

About the Smiths Detection equipment selected:

HI-SCAN 10080 XCT– Using a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high-resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT), it delivers exceptional levels of security with an efficient low false-alarm rate. It exceeds international regulatory requirements, having achieved Standard 3.1 approval (the highest defined security standard in the EU). It also has TSA 7.2 certification. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT can be further updated as necessary in the future to automatically detect evolving threats.

The project is being led by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works with Limak Insaat as the primary contractor.

