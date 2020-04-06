Log in
02:11aSMITHS : Interim Results for the half year ended 31 January 2020
PU
04/02British ventilator consortium targeting 1,500 units per week
RE
04/01SMITHS GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Smiths : Interim Results for the half year ended 31 January 2020

04/06/2020 | 02:11am EDT
Smiths Group plc Interim Results for the half year ended 31 January 2020 Strength & Resilience
  • Good growth that continued into the first 2 months of the second half.
  • Excellent cash conversion.
  • Strong balance sheet.
  • Increasing trend of weakening demand with the exception of Smiths Medical.
  • Resilient business model and actions in place to respond to market changes.
Headline1 Statutory
HY 2020
£m 		HY 20192
£m 		Reported growth Underlying growth3 HY 2020
£m 		HY 20192
£m 		Reported growth
Continuing Operations4
Revenue 1,240 1,143 +8% +3% 1,240 1,143 +8%
Operating profit 186 175 +6% +1% 145 127 +14%
Pre-tax profit 160 146 +10% +4% 46 89 (48)%
Cash conversion 109% 63% +46% - - - -
Discontinued Operations5
Profit after tax 70 54 +30% - 133 67 +99%
Total Group
Profit for the half year 187 160 +17% - 145 121 +20%
Basic EPS 46.9p 40.2p +17% +3% 36.3p 30.3p +20%
Cash conversion 98% 74% +24% - - - -

The differences between headline and statutory operating profit are non-headline items as defined in note 3 to the accounts, of which the largest constituents are the offsetting impact of foreign exchange on an intercompany loan between the continuing and discontinued operations, amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets and provision for asbestos litigation in John Crane, Inc.

Smiths Continuing Operations: strong results
  • 4th consecutive half of good growth with underlying revenue up +3%, and United Flexible acquisition adding a further 5% of growth. As a result, reported revenue increased +8%.
  • Strong profit growth across John Crane, Smiths Detection and Flex-Tek, held back by market weakness in Smiths Interconnect.
  • Excellent cash generation; 109% cash conversion.
Smiths Medical discontinued operations: excellent further progress
  • Another period of revenue and profit growth, both up +1% on an underlying basis.
  • As previously announced, separation delayed due to uncertain conditions.
  • A strong start to the second half with increasing demand for critical care products globally.
Financial strength
  • Free Cash Flow £132m, up 86%.
  • Net debt of £1.3bn (including leases) and EBITDA (Continuing and Discontinued) of £699m; a ratio of 1.8x.
  • Issued debt has average maturity of 4.6 years, no maturities until October 2022 & no covenants.
  • Cash of c.£250m and undrawn RCF of c.£600m; total liquidity headroom in excess of £850m.
  • Based on credit rating, eligible for up to £600m in funding via the CCFF.
  • Pension plans well hedged, well funded and well invested.
COVID-19 update
  • In HY2020 only the Chinese operations of John Crane and Interconnect were disrupted.
  • Trading to the end of March was affected to some extent by early COVID-19 disruption; this is now accelerating with impact on both demand and supply in the near-term.
  • Resilient characteristics: capex-light, flexible cost base, significant aftermarket activity serving critical industries and strong cash generation.
  • Actions to reduce costs and protect cash in place.
Attractive strategic fundamentals
  • Well-positioned in long term, attractive growth markets.
  • Highly-differentiated, market-leading products and services.
  • Organic growth complemented by disciplined M&A.
  • World-class operational excellence.
  • A culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and relentless execution.

Andy Reynolds Smith, Group Chief Executive, commented:

'We started the year strongly, delivering good growth and cash across the Group. This positive start has also continued during the first two months of the second half, demonstrating the quality and financial strength of our business.

Over the coming months, COVID-19 presents significant uncertainty and our number one priority is to keep our people safe and well. We enter this period confident in our resilience and preparedness; financially, operationally and strategically. We have clear plans underway to contain costs, flex our operations, maximise business continuity and conserve cash. This combined with the significant built-in resilience and our diverse critical end markets with long term structural drivers, will deliver the very best performance through this period and position us well for the future. I'm deeply grateful to our incredible people who are handling this terrible situation with real grit and determination in these challenging times.'

Statutory reporting

Statutory reporting takes account of all items excluded from headline performance. On a statutory basis, total Group profit for the half year was £145m (HY 2019: £121m) and basic earnings per share were 36.3p (HY 2019: 30.3p).

See accounting policies for an explanation of the presentation of results and note 3 to the financial statements for an analysis of non-headline items.

Definitions

The following definitions are applied throughout the document:

1Headline: In addition to statutory reporting, the Group reports on a headline basis. Definitions of headline metrics, and information about the adjustments to statutory measures, are provided in note 3 to the financial statements.

2 HY 2019 has been restated for the reclassification of Smiths Medical as discontinued operations.

3 Underlying modifies headline performance to adjust prior year to reflect an equivalent period of ownership for divested businesses, excludes the effects of foreign exchange and acquisitions, and adds back the depreciation and amortisation of discontinued operations for comparability purposes.

4 Continuing operations exclude Smiths Medical which is accounted for as 'discontinued operations - businesses held for distribution to owners'.

5 Discontinued operations are defined in note 17 to the financial statements.

View the full press release

Contact details

Investor enquiries

Marion Le Bot, Smiths Group
+44 (0)20 7004 1672
+44 (0)75 8315 4386
marion.lebot@smiths.com

Media enquiries

Deborah Scott, FTI Consulting
+44 (0)20 3727 1459
+44 (0)797 953 7449
smiths@fticonsulting.com

Alex Le May, FTI Consulting
+44 (0)20 3727 1308
+44 (0)770 244 3312
smiths@fticonsulting.com

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800MJL6IPZS3ASA11

Presentation

The presentation slides and a live webcast of the analyst presentation will be available at https://smiths.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations at 09.00 (UK time) today. A recording of the webcast will be made available from 13.00 (UK time).

Photography

Original high-resolution photography is available to the media from the media contacts above or from http://www.smiths-images.com/

This document contains certain statements that are forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs and/or current expectations of Smiths Group plc (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (together, the 'Group') and those of their respective officers, directors and employees concerning, amongst other things, the results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. By their nature, these statements involve uncertainty since future events and circumstances can cause results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and, unless otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit forecast. The Company and its directors accept no liability to third parties. This document contains brands that are trademarks and are registered and/or otherwise protected in accordance with applicable law.

Disclaimer

Smiths Group plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:10:08 UTC
