Smoke Cartel Appoints New Board Member, Michael Felix, Technological Design Expert

SAVANNAH, GA, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Today the company announced the appointment of Michael Felix as an Independent Director.



“The technology that powers Smoke Cartel has always been our ‘secret sauce,’ and with a few high-tech projects in the works we’re thrilled to be adding Michael Felix’s expertise to our efforts. His advanced programming and interaction design knowledge will come in handy as we set new SAAS goals,” says Smoke Cartel CEO, Darby Cox.

Michael Felix received a master’s degree in Industrial Design and a bachelor’s in Sustainable Design from Auburn University. He was a Professor of Interaction, Industrial, and Service design at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for three years, where he first crossed paths with co-founders Sean Geng and Darby Cox.

Felix has held the title of CTO in such high-playing tech companies as APHID Industries and Slope.io, Inc. Smoke Cartel plans to tap into this expertise as the company expands their Warely e-commerce software.

