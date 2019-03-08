Log in
Smoke Cartel Appoints New Board Member, Michael Felix, Technological Design Expert

03/08/2019 | 02:00pm EST

SAVANNAH, GA, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Today the company announced the appointment of Michael Felix as an Independent Director.

“The technology that powers Smoke Cartel has always been our ‘secret sauce,’ and with a few high-tech projects in the works we’re thrilled to be adding Michael Felix’s expertise to our efforts. His advanced programming and interaction design knowledge will come in handy as we set new SAAS goals,” says Smoke Cartel CEO, Darby Cox.

Michael Felix received a master’s degree in Industrial Design and a bachelor’s in Sustainable Design from Auburn University. He was a Professor of Interaction, Industrial, and Service design at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for three years, where he first crossed paths with co-founders Sean Geng and Darby Cox.

Felix has held the title of CTO in such high-playing tech companies as APHID Industries and Slope.io, Inc. Smoke Cartel plans to tap into this expertise as the company expands their Warely e-commerce software.

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical product platform. The recently public company is internationally known for delivering top shelf cannabis accessories to 125,000+ retail customers in 50+ countries and an additional 1,000+ wholesale customers. Launched in 2013, Smoke Cartel owns a growing number of exclusive branded product lines available via SmokeCartel.com and Smoke Cartel Wholesale. Retailers and individual consumers can now find Smoke Cartel’s signature quality and customer service at SmokeCartel.com, MindCBD.com, MEDePen.com, AskVape.com, ClubLifted.com, and HeadyPet.com. Built on a foundation of organic online traffic rankings, Smoke Cartel is able to reverse engineer cannabis consumer needs across multiple verticals while nurturing long-lasting customer relationships with 24/7 assistance and one-of-a-kind proprietary warehouse management technology.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Contact at Smoke Cartel:
Samantha Kramer
Investor Relations Coordinator Phone: (912) 314-6746
samantha@smokecartel.com

