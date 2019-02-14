Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  SMOE CART       

SMOE CART
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 03/05
6 USD   -1.64%
12:28pSmoke Cartel Cannabis Accessory Subscription Service Goes Live at ClubLifted.com
GL
01/24SMOKE CARTEL : Announces Participation in INDO EXPO Denver 2019 Trade Show
AQ
01/22Smoke Cartel Launches AskVape.com
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smoke Cartel Cannabis Accessory Subscription Service Goes Live at ClubLifted.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:28pm EST

SAVANNAH, GA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Co-founders Darby Cox and Sean Geng today announced the launch of Smoke Cartel’s newly built subscription service, ClubLifted.com.

CEO, Darby Cox, explains: “Early-adopting cannabis consumers enjoy a curated unboxing at their doorstep, and Smoke Cartel gets the opportunity to test our proprietary subscription software, Warely, at scale while simultaneously exploring the potential of our now-seven exclusively owned product lines.” Forbes announced that e-commerce subscription services generated $2.6 billion in 2016. By 2018, Forbes’ research shows 15% of online shoppers are subscribed to at least one online subscription box, 55% of which are curated to specific customer interests as ClubLifted.com curates its boxes with cannabis accessories.

The $25-$50 Club Lifted subscription service tailors monthly deliveries with five to ten new cannabis accessories in every unboxing. Bundles come in three different sizes and feature a variety of different smoking accessory products at discounted prices customized to shopper preferences.

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Contact at Smoke Cartel:
Samantha Kramer
Investor Relations Coordinator
Phone: 828-412-0719
investors@smokecartel.com

Smoke Cartel - Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMOE CART
12:28pSmoke Cartel Cannabis Accessory Subscription Service Goes Live at ClubLifted...
GL
01/25SMOKE CARTEL : Announces Participation in INDO EXPO Denver 2019 Trade Show
AQ
01/24SMOKE CARTEL : Announces Participation in INDO EXPO Denver 2019 Trade Show
AQ
01/22Smoke Cartel Launches AskVape.com
GL
01/16Smoke Cartel, Inc. Re-Releases Glassheads Distribution as Smoke Cartel Wholes..
GL
01/10SMOKE CARTEL : Adds MED-ePen Vaporizer Retail and Wholesale Domain to KushCo Hol..
AQ
01/09Smoke Cartel Adds MED-ePen Vaporizer Retail and Wholesale Domain to KushCo Ho..
GL
01/04SMOKE CARTEL : to Attend Smoke Shop Events (SSE) Arizona to Sell Branded Product..
AQ
01/03SMOKE CARTEL : to Attend Smoke Shop Events (SSE) Arizona to Sell Branded Product..
AQ
2018SMOKE CARTEL : Appoints New Transfer Agent and Registrar
AQ
More news
Chart SMOE CART
Duration : Period :
SMOE CART Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darby Cox Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Geng Co-Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Verar Chief Financial Officer
Charles Bowen Director
J. Andy Thorson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMOE CART15.09%0
WAL-MART STORES4.10%284 541
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.92%38 494
SYSCO CORPORATION6.83%34 161
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC8.35%31 227
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.05%30 659
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.