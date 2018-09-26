Smoke Cartel Inc : Smoke Cartel, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMKC) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.
CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.
The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.
REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS
To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)
MARQUEE SPONSOR
- Maxim Group
- The Special Equities Group
PLATINUM SPONSOR
- Interactive Offers
- M2 Compliance
OTHER SPONSORS
- MZ Group
- Irth Communications
- Gillon Tax Advisors
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Regal Consulting
- Proactive Investors
- Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
- Equities.com
- Issuer Direct
- The Money Channel
- C6 Capital
- Marcum
- Equisolve
- PCG Advisory Group
- CoreIR
- Berg Capital Markets, LLC
- RB Milestone Group
- Thesis Capital Inc.
News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com
SOURCE: Smoke Cartel, Inc.