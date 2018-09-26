Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  SMOE CART       

SMOE CART
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Smoke Cartel Inc : Smoke Cartel, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:09am EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMKC) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

MARQUEE SPONSOR

  • Maxim Group
  • The Special Equities Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Interactive Offers
  • M2 Compliance

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Irth Communications
  • Gillon Tax Advisors
  • Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
  • Regal Consulting
  • Proactive Investors
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • Equities.com
  • Issuer Direct
  • The Money Channel
  • C6 Capital
  • Marcum
  • Equisolve
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • Berg Capital Markets, LLC
  • RB Milestone Group
  • Thesis Capital Inc.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Smoke Cartel, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMOE CART
10:09aSMOKE CARTEL INC : Smoke Cartel, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on O..
AC
09/13Smoke Cartel CEO Darby Cox Interviews with The Wall Street Analyzer to Discus..
GL
09/05SMOKE CARTEL : Attends BIG Industry Show in Los Angeles, Makes Valuable Business..
AQ
09/04Smoke Cartel Attends BIG Industry Show in Los Angeles, Makes Valuable Busines..
GL
09/01SMOKE CARTEL : Announces Online Presentation to Investors for Demo Day at StartE..
AQ
08/31SMOKE CARTEL : Announces Online Presentation to Investors for Demo Day at StartE..
AQ
08/31SMOKE CARTEL : Receives Allowance for the Trademark Cinderwitch for its Branded ..
AQ
08/30Smoke Cartel Receives Allowance for the Trademark “Cinderwitch” f..
GL
08/25SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment oppo..
AQ
08/25SMOKE CARTEL : CEO Darby Cox Interviewed by Marijuana Business Daily about Growt..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25KushCo sells Roll-uh-Bowl brand to Smoke Cartel 
07/19Smoke Cartel announces appointment of Charles Bowen to Board of Directors 
07/12Smoke Cartel secures patent on design of Viosparc pipe lighter 
Chart SMOE CART
Duration : Period :
SMOE CART Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMOE CART15.09%0
WAL-MART STORES-3.70%278 523
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.22%39 635
SYSCO CORPORATION20.15%37 975
TESCO15.41%31 150
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.08%28 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.