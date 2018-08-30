Smoke Cartel Receives Allowance for the Trademark “Cinderwitch” for its Branded Product Line of Electronic Smoking Accessories

SAVANNAH, GA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC), a leading online retailer and wholesaler of glass water pipes , vaporizers , and other related accessories for the cannabis industry, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the mark “Cinderwitch” to use for the Company’s branded product line of electronic smoking accessories.



Cinderwitch Torch Packaging





Smoke Cartel currently has nine branded product lines to service different demographics in the smoking accessory market. Cinderwitch products include butane torches and electronic lighters and are sold on SmokeCartel.com and to the Company’s wholesale customers through Glassheadswholesale.com . The Cinderwitch line also carries the Viosparc lighter, which received allowance for patent of its design earlier this year. The Viosparc is Smoke Cartel’s first patented design and will be brought to market under the Cinderwitch brand later this year.

“We are always thrilled when one of our branded names passes a step at the US Patent and Trademark Office as we continue to protect our unique brands and increase our intellectual property portfolio, ” said Smoke Cartel CEO and Chairman Darby Cox.

The official USPTO Notice of Allowance is for U.S. Trademark SN 87430033: CINDERWITCH: Docket/Reference No. KS-1722-1(D). Smoke Cartel is now proceeding with registration of the trademark.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at : http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70ec776a-ad13-4328-9088-e69dc7c6bca4

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Attachment

Contact at Smoke Cartel: Annie Alexander Director of Corporate Communications Phone: 828-412-0719 investors@smokecartel.com