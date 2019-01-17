SMRE : CV Paolo Pietrogrande

Paolo Pietrogrande

Implementing radical corporate changes, restructuring and repositioning large organizations

<<...>>

CONTACTS

Managing Partner, Netplan Management Consulting, LLC (Delaware)

Member of :

• Board of Directors and Chairman, Audit, Risk and Sustainability committee of IREN SpA

(stock listed utility)

•

Board of Directors of SMRE SpA (stock listed high tech engineering and e-mobility OEM)

•

Board of Directors of Falck Renewables SpA (stock listed independent power producer)

•

Investment committee of Ariya African Energy Fund (Guersey)

His past positions include founder and CEO of Enel Green Power (power generation in Italy, North and Latin America, $12B market cap), Executive Chairman of 9REN/Gamesa Solar (a Spanish project developer, engineering contractor and clean energy investor), Chairman of Element Power Solar (developer of large solar power projects in Europe, North and Latin America, headquartered in Portland, Oregon), interim CEO of Solopower (high tech manufacturer, Silicon Valley, California), CEO of Nuovi Cantieri Apuania (shipbuilding in Italy), CEO of CISE (energy R&D), Chairman of GOVECS GmbH (German manufacturer of premium electric scooters), Chairman of Atmos Holding SpA (Cleantech Venture Capital), Chairman of Solar Energy Italia, Vice Chairman CHI Energy (Independent Power Producer, Connecticut), Vice Chairman EGI (IPP, Costarica and Latin America).

Paolo held senior executive positions at General Electric, Bain and Company (management consulting) and Kinetics Technology International B.V. (petrochemical engineering). At KTI Paolo initiated his professional career as junior process engineer in the R&D division in California, in 1981.

Paolo has served, among others, in the Boards of Pirelli (high performance tyres - $8B market cap, Milan), Ryanair, (Europe's largest airline - NASDAQ: RYAAY, $18B market cap), Camco (energy and emission reduction project developer - AIM: CAO, $50M market cap), Trinergy PLC (renewable energy), Ducati Motor Holding (sport motorcycles - then $300M market cap) and ENI Acqua (water), Advisory Board of Wheb Partners (Venture Capital-London), and has been Scientific Director of the Executive Master in Business Administration of Bologna Business School, Università di Bologna.

Paolo has had teaching engagements with Alma Graduate School, now BBS (Bologna), Columbia University (NYC), SAFE (Rome), ISIDA (Palermo) and LUISS (Rome).

Paolo received his Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Università di Roma, and received management education at California Institute of Technology, at Insead (France) and at GE

Learning Center in Crottonville (NY). Among his publications the "Le Rinnovabili sono un business?" in the textbook "Future Energy, Future Green", Mondadori Universita', 2017; "Energia Verde per un Paese Rinnovabile", 2nd edition 2007, Muzzio editore; the hydrogen technology section of "fuel cell systems", plenum press, 1993.