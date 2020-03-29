SMS : Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

March 30, 2020

SMS CO., LTD. (Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Due to the concern regarding the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we decided to cancel all events hosted by SMS Group scheduled from February 26 to April 30, 2020.

- Nurse Senka Joint Job Seminars - Kaigo Job Festa etc.

Going forward, we will consider when to resume the events while carefully monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding.

With the top priority on the safety of customers, business partners and employees, we will continue to make efforts to prevent the spread of infections and take necessary measures based on governmental policies and action plans, while striving for appropriate business continuity.

