Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SMS Co., Ltd.    2175   JP3162350007

SMS CO., LTD.

(2175)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/24
1971 JPY   +3.25%
03/30SMS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29SMS : Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
PU
2019A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SMS : Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

March 30, 2020

SMS CO., LTD. (Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Due to the concern regarding the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we decided to cancel all events hosted by SMS Group scheduled from February 26 to April 30, 2020.

-

Nurse Senka Joint Job Seminars

-

Kaigo Job Festa

etc.

Going forward, we will consider when to resume the events while carefully monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding.

With the top priority on the safety of customers, business partners and employees, we will continue to make efforts to prevent the spread of infections and take necessary measures based on governmental policies and action plans, while striving for appropriate business continuity.

********************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

SMS CO., LTD. IR & Research Group

Email : irinfo@bm-sms.co.jp

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 02:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SMS CO., LTD.
03/30SMS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29SMS : Cancellation of Events to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
PU
2019A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
2019SMS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SMS CO.,LTD. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
2018SMS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SMS : Posted FY03-18 Q1 SMS Presentation Material for IR
PU
2017SMS CO.,LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2017SMS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016SMS CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 35 475 M
EBIT 2020 4 979 M
Net income 2020 4 792 M
Debt 2020 8 934 M
Yield 2020 0,42%
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
EV / Sales2021 4,44x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart SMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SMS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 725,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 047,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Natsuki Goto President & Representative Director
Tadaharu Goto Independent Outside Director
Tomoki Matsubayashi Independent Outside Director
Masato Sugisaki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Koichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMS CO., LTD.-4.41%1 649
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.56%46 715
PAYCHEX, INC.-29.26%21 583
TRINET GROUP, INC.-31.81%2 654
BENEFIT ONE INC.3.54%2 188
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.5.51%1 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group