SMS : Event Hosting Policies (Updated)

June 30, 2020 (Last update)

SMS Co., Ltd.

(Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

SMS Groupʼs Event Hosting Policies (Updated)

We extend our condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and extend our sympathies to all those who have been infected. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude for the medical care and elderly care professionals and all those who are working on the front lines to prevent and respond to the spread of infection.

SMS Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Natsuki Goto) and its subsidiaries ("SMS Group") have refrained from holding events from February 26 to June 30, 2020, due to the concern regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Following the lifting of the state of emergency declaration by the government, we have been carefully considering whether or not to hold the event after July in light of the policies for holding events set by the government and municipalities. As a result of these considerations, we have decided to hold or cancel the events in July as follows.

Event information after August will be announced at a later date.

＜Upcoming Event＞

- Saturday, 25 July: Nurse Senka Job Fair in Nagoya

*We will take thorough measures to prevent the spread of infection during the event.

＜Cancelled Event＞

- Saturday, 18 July: Nurse Senka Job Fair in Tokyo

With the top priority on ensuring the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as customers, business partners and other stakeholders, and on preventing the further spread of COVID-19 infections, SMS Group is taking necessary measures to contribute to society through its business activity. We willcontinue to take appropriate actions based on governmental policies and action plans while monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

＜Update History＞

June 30,2020: Updated to announce upcoming and cancelled events in July April 8, 2020: Extended the event suspension period to June 30, 2020 March 30, 2020: Released the initial announcement ********************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

SMS Co., Ltd. IR & Research Group

Email : irinfo@bm-sms.co.jp