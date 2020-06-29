Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SMS Co., Ltd.    2175   JP3162350007

SMS CO., LTD.

(2175)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/29
2475 JPY   -3.02%
06/29SMS : Event Hosting Policies (Updated)
PU
05/26SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)
PU
05/15SMS : Temporary Closure of Kaigo Job Academy (Updated)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SMS : Event Hosting Policies (Updated)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:59pm EDT

June 30, 2020 (Last update)

SMS Co., Ltd.

(Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

SMS Groupʼs Event Hosting Policies (Updated)

We extend our condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and extend our sympathies to all those who have been infected. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude for the medical care and elderly care professionals and all those who are working on the front lines to prevent and respond to the spread of infection.

SMS Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Natsuki Goto) and its subsidiaries ("SMS Group") have refrained from holding events from February 26 to June 30, 2020, due to the concern regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Following the lifting of the state of emergency declaration by the government, we have been carefully considering whether or not to hold the event after July in light of the policies for holding events set by the government and municipalities. As a result of these considerations, we have decided to hold or cancel the events in July as follows.

Event information after August will be announced at a later date.

Upcoming Event

- Saturday, 25 July: Nurse Senka Job Fair in Nagoya

*We will take thorough measures to prevent the spread of infection during the event.

Cancelled Event

- Saturday, 18 July: Nurse Senka Job Fair in Tokyo

With the top priority on ensuring the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as customers, business partners and other stakeholders, and on preventing the further spread of COVID-19 infections, SMS Group is taking necessary measures to contribute to society through its business activity. We willcontinue to take appropriate actions based on governmental policies and action plans while monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Update History

June 30,2020: Updated to announce upcoming and cancelled events in July April 8, 2020: Extended the event suspension period to June 30, 2020 March 30, 2020: Released the initial announcement ********************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

SMS Co., Ltd. IR & Research Group

Email : irinfo@bm-sms.co.jp

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 02:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SMS CO., LTD.
06/29SMS : Event Hosting Policies (Updated)
PU
05/26SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)
PU
05/15SMS : Temporary Closure of Kaigo Job Academy (Updated)
PU
05/11SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)
PU
05/05SMS : Temporary Closure of Kaigo Job Academy (Updated)
PU
05/01SMS : COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SMS Group
PU
04/20SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)
PU
04/08SMS : Temporary Closure of Kaigo Job Academy
PU
04/08SMS : Extension of Event Suspension Period (Updated)
PU
04/08SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 916 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2021 4 707 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 934 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 215 B 2 000 M 1 999 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart SMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SMS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 475,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Natsuki Goto President & Representative Director
Tadaharu Goto Independent Outside Director
Tomoki Matsubayashi Independent Outside Director
Masato Sugisaki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Koichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMS CO., LTD.-18.18%2 072
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.81%57 523
PAYCHEX, INC.-13.33%25 752
TRINET GROUP, INC.5.58%3 951
BENEFIT ONE INC.-2.79%3 236
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-20.92%2 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group