SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)

April 20, 2020

SMS Co., Ltd. (Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

SMS's Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)

SMS Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Natsuki Goto) and its subsidiaries ("SMS Group") announce that in principle, employees at all offices in Japan are to work from home in response to the government's emergency declaration following the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

■Period of Implementation April 8 to May 6, 2020

*This period is subject to change depending on the situation.

■Applicable Offices

- All offices in Japan

With the top priority on ensuring the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as customers, business partners and other stakeholders, and on preventing the further spread of COVID-19 infections, SMS Group is taking necessary measures to contribute to society through its business activity. We will continue to take appropriate actions based on governmental policies and action plans while monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

********************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

SMS Co., Ltd. IR & Research Group

Email : irinfo@bm-sms.co.jp