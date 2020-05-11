SMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)

Log in
SMS CO., LTD.

(2175)
01:09aSMS : Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)
PU
05/05SMS : Temporary Closure of Kaigo Job Academy (Updated)
PU
05/01SMS : COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SMS Group
PU
05/11/2020 | 01:09am EDT

May 11, 2020 (Last update) SMS Co., Ltd.

(Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

SMS's Response to the Spread of COVID-19 Infections in Japan (Updated)

SMS Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Natsuki Goto) and its subsidiaries ("SMS Group") announce that in principle, employees at all offices in Japan are to work from home in response to the government's emergency declaration following the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

■Period of Implementation April 8 to May 31, 2020

*This period is subject to change depending on the situation.

■Applicable Offices

- All offices in Japan

With the top priority on ensuring the health and safety of employees and their families, as well as customers, business partners and other stakeholders, and on preventing the further spread of COVID-19 infections, SMS Group is taking necessary measures to contribute to society through its business activity. We will continue to take appropriate actions based on governmental policies and action plans while monitoring changes in the situation.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

＜Update History＞

May 11, 2020: Extended the period of implementation to May 31, 2020

April 28, 2020: Extended the period of implementation to May 17, 2020

April 20, 2020: Expanded the applicable offices to all offices in Japan

April 8, 2020: Released the initial announcement

********************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

SMS Co., Ltd. IR & Research Group

Email : irinfo@bm-sms.co.jp

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 05:08:05 UTC
