SMT SCHARF AG

(S4A)
SMT Scharf : 20.03.2020 SMT Scharf AG postpones publication of its 2019 financial statements

03/20/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Corporate News

SMT Scharf AG postpones publication of its 2019 financial

statements

Hamm, March 20, 2020 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, is postponing the March 27, 2020 date planned for the publication of its 2019 financial statements. This is due to delays in preparing the financial statements given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Overall, these necessitate a slight postponement of the publication. At the same time, this gives all parties involved sufficient time to review the annual financial statements carefully.

The new publication date is March 30, 2020. The full 2019 Annual Report will be available on this date in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.smtscharf.de.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.

Disclaimer

SMT Scharf AG published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 08:57:00 UTC
