Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SMT Scharf AG    S4A   DE0005751986

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SMT Scharf AG: SMT Scharf AG adjusts forecast for the 2019 fiscal year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
SMT Scharf AG: SMT Scharf AG adjusts forecast for the 2019 fiscal year

07-Oct-2019 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG adjusts forecast for the 2019 fiscal year

Hamm, October 7, 2019 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) is adjusting its forecast for the 2019 fiscal year to reflect current market developments. In light of global uncertainties and the ongoing trade conflict between the USA and China, the market environment is becoming increasingly gloomy and is leading to a lower willingness to invest in mining equipment in SMT Scharf's important foreign markets. In addition, the new regulation for engines in China has resulted in delays in delivery, so that the dynamic revenue development in China recorded in the first half of the year is weakening.

Against this backdrop, SMT Scharf now expects consolidated revenue in a range between EUR 65 million and EUR 67 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Management Board is now forecasting EBIT in a range between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 5.0 million for 2019. Initially, SMT Scharf had expected consolidated revenue in a range between EUR 72 million and EUR 75 million for the 2019 fiscal year and an EBIT in a range between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.0 million.

<End of the ad-hoc announcement>


Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Through the newly acquired mining specialist RDH Mining Equipment, the company also offers rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnel construction. As a leading supplier of battery-operated vehicles utilising lithium-iron technology for underground mining, RDH completes the portfolio of SMT Scharf with its varied product portfolio, ranging from front-end loaders and scissor lifts through to underground trucks. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.


Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de

07-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 886181

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

886181  07-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMT SCHARF AG
05:55aSMT SCHARF AG : SMT Scharf AG adjusts its forecast for 2019 and is setting cours..
EQ
05:50aSMT SCHARF AG : SMT Scharf AG adjusts forecast for the 2019 fiscal year
EQ
08/14SMT SCHARF : 14.08.2019 SMT Scharf AG reports profitable growth in H1 2019
PU
08/14SMT SCHARF : reports profitable growth in H1 2019
EQ
08/13SMT SCHARF : Amendment to valuation guidelines for inventories in the 2019 conso..
EQ
08/07SMT SCHARF AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
08/07SMT SCHARF : reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group
EQ
05/24SMT SCHARF AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05/2121.05.2019 SMT SCHARF AG : AGM approves all proposed resolutions with a large ma..
PU
05/21SMT SCHARF AG : AGM approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74,5 M
EBIT 2019 6,70 M
Net income 2019 4,98 M
Debt 2019 8,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 49,6 M
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
Duration : Period :
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 11,00  €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Joachim Theiß Chief Executive Officer
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Vorsteher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG-8.05%58
CENTAMIN PLC5.88%1 786
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-14.67%1 690
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED28.63%1 332
AUSDRILL LIMITED81.51%1 032
FAMUR S.A.-35.74%519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group