Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SMT Scharf AG    S4A   DE0005751986

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SMT Scharf : reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Takeover
SMT Scharf AG reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group

07-Aug-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group

Hamm, August 7, 2019 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) is currently reviewing the possibility of acquiring significant assets from subsidiaries of Mühlhäuser GmbH, Freienbach, Switzerland ("Mühlhäuser"). SMT Scharf AG is considering in detail the acquisition of significant assets of Karl H. Mühlhäuser GmbH & Co. KG, Michelstadt, Germany, and Mühlhäuser-Obermann GmbH, Michelstadt, Germany, for both of which preliminary insolvency proceedings were opened on June 28, 2019. The outcome of the review depends on its results, which are not yet available.

SMT Scharf AG aims to continue with its existing growth strategy. Through the potential acquisition of significance assets and investments, SMT Scharf AG aims to extend its portfolio to include expertise in the "Tunnel Logistics" area. SMT Scharf AG subsidiary SMT Scharf GmbH, Hamm, Germany, had already concluded a cooperation agreement with Mühlhäuser in 2016.


Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Through the newly acquired mining specialist RDH Mining Equipment, the company also offers rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnel construction. As a leading supplier of battery-operated vehicles utilising lithium-iron technology for underground mining, RDH completes the portfolio of SMT Scharf with its varied product portfolio, ranging from front-end loaders and scissor lifts through to underground trucks. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.


Contact
Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 853261

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

853261  07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMT SCHARF AG
03:50aSMT SCHARF : reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group
EQ
05/24SMT SCHARF AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05/2121.05.2019 SMT SCHARF AG : AGM approves all proposed resolutions with a large ma..
PU
05/21SMT SCHARF AG : AGM approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority
EQ
05/15SMT SCHARF : continues on growth trend in Q1 2019
EQ
05/09SMT SCHARF AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
05/06SMT SCHARF AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/10SMT SCHARF : strengthens market position in Africa
EQ
04/04SMT SCHARF : 04.04.2019 SMT Scharf AG acquires majority interest in electronics ..
PU
04/04SMT SCHARF : acquires majority interest in electronics specialist
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 75,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,75 M
Net income 2019 5,10 M
Debt 2019 8,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 55,1 M
Chart SMT SCHARF AG
Duration : Period :
SMT Scharf AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMT SCHARF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,25  €
Last Close Price 12,05  €
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Joachim Theiß CEO, Head-Compliance, Finance & Controlling
Louis Velthuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Vorsteher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Gattineau Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Embert Head-Human Resources, Engineering & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMT SCHARF AG0.85%62
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.59%1 873
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD12.60%1 166
AUSDRILL LIMITED51.26%836
FAMUR SA-18.15%659
BAUER AG64.88%385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group