SMT Scharf : reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Takeover

SMT Scharf AG reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group



07-Aug-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG reviews acquisition of significant assets from the Mühlhäuser Group

Hamm, August 7, 2019 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) is currently reviewing the possibility of acquiring significant assets from subsidiaries of Mühlhäuser GmbH, Freienbach, Switzerland ("Mühlhäuser"). SMT Scharf AG is considering in detail the acquisition of significant assets of Karl H. Mühlhäuser GmbH & Co. KG, Michelstadt, Germany, and Mühlhäuser-Obermann GmbH, Michelstadt, Germany, for both of which preliminary insolvency proceedings were opened on June 28, 2019. The outcome of the review depends on its results, which are not yet available.

SMT Scharf AG aims to continue with its existing growth strategy. Through the potential acquisition of significance assets and investments, SMT Scharf AG aims to extend its portfolio to include expertise in the "Tunnel Logistics" area. SMT Scharf AG subsidiary SMT Scharf GmbH, Hamm, Germany, had already concluded a cooperation agreement with Mühlhäuser in 2016.



Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Through the newly acquired mining specialist RDH Mining Equipment, the company also offers rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnel construction. As a leading supplier of battery-operated vehicles utilising lithium-iron technology for underground mining, RDH completes the portfolio of SMT Scharf with its varied product portfolio, ranging from front-end loaders and scissor lifts through to underground trucks. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in eight countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.



Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de