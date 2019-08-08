Log in
SMTC Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

0
08/08/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

 MC Assembly Integration Completed;
Strong Year-over-Year Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its second quarter 2019 results.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

 
   Q2 2018  Q2 2018 
 $s in millionsQ2 2019(as reported)ChangeProforma1Change
 Revenue$90.9$44.5104.4%$82.010.9%
 Gross Profit$9.0$4.3109.2%$8.38.4%
 Gross Margin9.9%9.6% 10.1% 
 Adjusted Gross Profit2$10.8$4.4145.5%$8.428.6%
 Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage211.9%9.8% 10.3% 
 Net Loss($2.5)($0.1)2398%($1.1)127%
 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2$1.1$0.2450.0%($0.7) 
 Adjusted EBITDA2$6.1$1.6279.8%$3.573.6%
 Net Debt$86.0$19.7 $89.5 

1Proforma assumes MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. (“MC Assembly”), acquired on November 9, 2018 had been acquired by SMTC on April 1, 2018, the first day of the second quarter of 2018.

2Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit percentage, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled Non-GAAP information and the various reconciliations shown below in this press release.

SMTC Corporation (“SMTC”) experienced robust year-over-year revenue growth, up 104.4% from its reported revenue in the second quarter of 2018 and up 10.9% on a proforma basis which assumes that MC Assembly, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018, had been part of STMC in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue from Test and Measurement, Industrial, Power and Clean Tech and Aerospace and Defense customers were large contributors to the year-over-year growth in revenue.

As reported and Proforma Adjusted EBITDA both increased significantly over the second quarter of 2018. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA metrics was due to higher revenue and gains from operational efficiencies resulting from various company initiatives, synergies achieved and increased scale from the completed integration of the of MC Assembly.

“During Q2 we completed the integration of MC Assembly and turned our attention toward executing our strategic growth plans. We invested $1.3 million in capital improvements initiatives that are intended to improve operating efficiencies, enhance service to support our growing customer base, and create value for our shareholders in the second quarter,” said Ed Smith, STMC President and CEO.

“With tariff concerns high on the mind of our customers, we incurred additional costs in the second quarter as we shifted some customer production to Mexico. To address this growing customer concern about tariffs, we have expanded our North American capabilities and production capacity at two facilities acquired in the 2018 acquisition of MC Assembly. This quarter we are adding a new capability in our Billerica, United States location that provides our customers with world-class 'Quick-turn' manufacturing and should enable an accelerated launch timetable for our customers’ products with the flexibility to scale into a low-cost geography that is available from other SMTC sites. We also upgraded and expanded our capacity at its Fresnillo facility in Zacatecas, Mexico enabling a 25% increase in capacity, which we started to ramp up during the third quarter,” added Smith.

“As part of our strategy to improve our capital structure, at the end of June we completed a Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering that generated aggregate proceeds of approximately $14.6 million. On July 3, 2019 we used $12 million of these proceeds to accelerate pay-off of our outstanding Term B debt. This week we refinanced our credit agreements which reduced the Term A outstanding balance to $40 million from $50 million, reduced our interest costs and expanded borrowing capacity under the asset-based revolver facilities to $65 million to better support our future growth,” Smith commented.

Outlook

“Customer concerns about the continuing impact of tariffs and macro-economic factors has caused, as we experienced in the second quarter, many customers to review and begin to revise where they outsource their manufacturing. While we believe SMTC is well positioned with our North American facilities, we expect customer demand may be impacted over the second half of the year as customers continue to react and adjust to the ongoing geo-political impacts on global trade. As a result, our current expectation for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 will more likely approach the lower end of our prior guidance of $393 to $408 million in revenue and $27 to $29 million for Adjusted EBITDA,” noted Smith.

Financial Results Conference Call

SMTC will host a conference call which will start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation’s Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call).

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

Non-GAAP information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percent, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding unrealized gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit is included in the attachment. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is computed as Net Income (Loss) excluding restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, stock-based compensation – warrant revaluation, amortization of intangible assets, merger and acquisition related expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) is included in the attachment.  EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before Interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) from operations excluding depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, stock-based compensation – warrant revaluation, interest, income tax expense and merger and acquisition related expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. SMTC Corporation has provided in this release a non-GAAP calculation of Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information regarding the operational performance of SMTC’s core business. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is included in the attachment. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing SMTC’s financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity as well as to provide a consistent method of comparison to historical periods and to the performance of competitors and peer group companies. SMTC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful for management and investors in assessing SMTC’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. SMTC believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions and because investors and analysts use it to help assess the health of our business. Non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations as these measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, investors should consider Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including revenue, gross profit and net earnings (loss), as reflected in SMTC’s interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as  “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcome of our capital expenditure initiatives, the anticipated benefits to our customers of recent facilities improvements, and other For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the challenges of managing quickly expanding operations and integrating acquired companies, fluctuations in demand for customers' products and changes in customers' product sources, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, component shortages, and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018.  Following this acquisition, SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.


    
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income    
(Unaudited)       
 Three months ended Six months ended
        
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of
shares and per share amounts)		June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018		 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018
        
Revenue$  90,936  $  44,479  $  193,585  $  81,599 
Cost of sales   81,939     40,196     175,964     73,466 
Gross profit   8,997     4,283     17,621     8,133 
Selling, general and administrative expenses    6,600     3,647     13,298     7,156 
Gain on Contingent Consideration   -     -     (3,050)    - 
Restructuring charges   1,546     96     2,170     96 
        
Operating earnings    851     540     5,203     881 
Interest expense   2,800     403     5,670     710 
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (1,949)    137     (467)    171 
Income tax expense (recovery)       
Current   416     196     695     306 
Deferred   103     38     95     (46)
    519     234     790     260 
Net loss and comprehensive loss$  (2,468) $  (97) $  (1,257) $  (89)
        
Basic loss per share$  (0.10) $  (0.01) $  (0.05) $  (0.01)
Diluted loss per share$  (0.10) $  (0.01) $  (0.05) $  (0.01)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
Basic   23,557,944     17,222,439     23,403,431     17,131,971 
Diluted   23,557,944     17,222,439     23,403,431     17,131,971 
        


Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(Unaudited)   
    
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)June 30,
2019		 December 30,
2018
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash$  634  $  1,601 
Accounts receivable - net   64,951     72,986 
Unbilled contract assets   27,619     20,405 
Inventories - net   46,149     53,203 
Prepaid expenses and other assets    6,691     5,548 
Derivative assets   -     15 
Income taxes receivable   158     160 
    146,202     153,918 
Property, plant and equipment - net   26,855     28,160 
Operating lease right of use assets - net   4,445     - 
Goodwill   18,165     18,165 
Intangible assets - net   16,247     19,935 
Deferred financing costs - net   646     668 
Deferred income taxes - net   285     380 
Total assets$  212,845  $  221,226 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Revolving credit facility   13,748  $  25,020 
Accounts payable   66,639     76,893 
Accrued liabilities   12,174     13,040 
Warrant liability   1,948     2,009 
Contingent consideration   -     3,050 
Income taxes payable   213     12 
Current portion of long-term debt   1,368     1,368 
Current portion of operating lease obligations   1,891     - 
Current portion of finance lease obligations   1,401     1,547 
    99,382     122,939 
    
Long-term debt   55,887     56,039 
Operating lease obligations   3,019   
Finance lease obligations   9,284     9,947 
Total liabilities   167,572     188,925 
    
Shareholders’ equity:   
Capital stock   506     458 
Additional paid-in capital   292,829     278,648 
Deficit   (248,062)    (246,805)
    45,273     32,301 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$  212,845  $  221,226 
    


        
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
(Unaudited)       
 Three months ended Six months ended
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)       
Cash provided by (used in):June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018		 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018
Operations:       
Net loss$  (2,468) $  (97) $ (1,257) $  (89)
Items not involving cash:       
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment   1,626     769     3,253     1,543 
Amortization of acquired Intangible assets   1,844     -     3,688     - 
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward       
  exchange contracts   -     89     -     (230)
Deferred income taxes (recovery)   103     38     95     (46)
Amortization of deferred financing fees   274     12     545     21 
Stock-based compensation   97     77     185     203 
Change in fair value of warrant liability   40     -     (61)    - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -     -     (3,050)    - 
        
Change in non-cash operating working capital:       
Accounts receivable   9,229     (1,223)    8,035    (3,016)
Unbilled contract assets   (3,411)    (1,339)    (7,214)   (6,488)
Inventories   2,511     (4,516)    7,054    (2,851)
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (61)    (1,068)    (1,128)   (1,437)
Income taxes payable   174     -     203     (48)
Accounts payable   (12,100)    4,383    (10,130)    8,995 
Accrued liabilities   (952)    177     (866)    1,361 
Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability   65     -     465     - 
    (3,029)    (2,698)    (183)   (2,082)
Financing:       
Advances (repayments) of revolving credit facility   (9,888)    1,940    (11,272)    (209)
Repayments of long-term debt   (312)    (500)    (625)   (1,000)
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations   (392)    (50)    (809)    (94)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock    14,044     361     14,044     361 
Equipment facility advance   -     1,894     -     1,894 
Debt issuance and deferred financing fees   (50)    (15)    (50)    (48)
    3,402     3,630     1,288     904 
Investing:       
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (1,335)    (2,301)    (2,072)   (2,405)
    (1,335)    (2,301)    (2,072)   (2,405)
Decrease in cash   (962)    (1,369)    (967)   (3,583)
Cash, beginning of period   1,596     3,322     1,601     5,536 
Cash, end of the period$  634  $  1,953  $  634   $ 1,953 
        


        
Supplementary Information:       
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA        
 Three months ended Six months ended
   Note 1   Note 1
 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018		 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018
        
Net loss$  (2,468) $  (97) $  (1,257) $  (89)
Add (deduct):       
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   1,626     769     3,253     1,543 
Amortization of Intangible assets   1,844     -     3,688     - 
Interest   2,800     403     5,670     710 
Income tax expense   519     234     790     260 
        
EBITDA$  4,321  $  1,309  $  12,144  $  2,424 
        
Add (deduct):       
Stock compensation expense    97     77     185     203 
Stock compensation expense - warrant revaluation   40     -     (61)    - 
Restructuring charges   1,546     96     2,170     96 
Merger and acquisitions related expenses   73     -     164     - 
Contingent Consideration reversal   -     -     (3,050)    - 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)    -     89     -     (230)
  on unsettled forward exchange contracts       
        
Adjusted EBITDA$  6,077  $  1,571  $  11,552  $  2,493 
        
Note 1:  Reflects historical SMTC results as filed       
        


        
Supplementary Information:       
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit       
        
    
 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018		 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018
        
Gross Profit$  8,997  $  4,283  $  17,621  $  8,133 
Add (deduct):       
  Amortization of intangible assets   1,844     -      3,688     -  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)        
  on unsettled forward exchange contracts   -     89     -     (230)
        
Adjusted Gross Profit$  10,841  $  4,372  $  21,309  $  7,903 
        
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 11.9%  9.8%  11.0%  9.7%
     


        
Supplementary Information:       
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) IncomeThree months ended Six months ended
        
 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018		 June 30,
2019		 July 1,
2018
Net Loss$  (2,468) $  (97) $  (1,257) $  (89)
add back       
        
  Amortization of intangible assets   1,844     -     3,688     - 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)    
  on unsettled forward exchange contracts   -     89     -     (230)
Stock compensation expense    97     77     185     203 
Stock Revaluation of Warrant   40     -     (61)    - 
Restructuring charges   1,546     96     2,170     96 
Merger and acquisitions related expenses   73     -     164     - 
Contingent Consideration reversal   -     -     (3,050)    - 
   
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)   1,132     165     1,839     (20)
                


     
Supplementary Information:    
Reconciliation of Net Debt 
 
       Proforma 
 June 30,
2019		July 1, 2018July 1, 2018 
 
 Revolver$  13,748   11,981   31,414 
 Term Debt   61,376   8,894   46,629 
 Discount (Term Debt)   (4,121)  -    597 
 Capital Lease (Finance)   10,685   796   12,850 
 Capital Lease (Operating)   4,910   -    -  
 $  86,598   21,671   91,490 
 Cash   (634)  (1,953)  2,024 
 Net Debt$  85,964   19,718   89,466 
  


Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 
(Unaudited)   
    
 SMTCMCProforma
 July 1, 2018July 1, 2018July 1,
2018
    
Revenue$  44,479 $  37,544 $  82,023 
Cost of sales   40,196    33,505    73,701 
Gross profit   4,283    4,038    8,321 
Selling, general and administrative expenses    3,647    2,946    6,593 
Restructuring charges   96    153    249 
    
Operating income   540    939    1,479 
Interest expense   403    1,835    2,238 
Income (loss) before income taxes   137    (895)   (758)
Income tax expense (recovery)   
Current   196    112    308 
Deferred   38    -    38 
    234    112    346 
Net loss from continuing operations   (97)   (1,007)   (1,104)
Net loss, and comprehensive loss$  (97)$  (1,007)$  (1,104)
    


    
Supplementary Information:   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA    
   
 SMTCMCProforma
 July 1, 2018July 1, 2018July 1, 2018
    
Net loss$  (97)$  (1,007)$  (1,104)
Add (deduct):   
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 769  828    1,597 
Interest 403  1,835    2,238 
Income tax expense 234    112    346 
    
EBITDA$  1,309 $  1,767 $  3,076 
    
Add (deduct):   
Stock compensation expense  77    -   77 
Restructuring charges   96    153    249 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss 89    -     89 
  on unsettled forward exchange contracts   
    
Adjusted EBITDA   1,571    1,920    3,491 
          

 


    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit   
    
 SMTCMCProforma
 July 1, 2018July 1, 2018July 1, 2018
    
Gross Profit$  4,283 $  4,038 $  8,321 
Add (deduct):   
Unrealized foreign exchange loss   
  on unsettled forward exchange contracts   89  -    89 
Adjusted Gross Profit$  4,372 $  4,038 $  8,410 
Adjusted Gross Profit % 9.8% 10.8% 10.3%
          


Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
