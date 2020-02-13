Smurfit Kappa : Block Listing of Shares

13 February 2020

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

('

Smurfit Kappa Group ' or the 'Company')

Block Listing Application

A block listing application has been made to UK Listing Authority and to Euronext Dublin for a total of 165,000 ordinary shares of nominal value €0.001 each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to theOfficial List ofthe UK Listing Authority and to the Official List of Euronext Dublin andapplications have been made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublinfor these shares to be admitted to trading.

These shares will be allotted from time to time pursuant to the Smurfit Kappa Group 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 14 February 2020.

CONTACT:

Michael O'Riordan

Group Secretary

+353 (0)1 202 7000