SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
02/13 03:24:10 am
36.07 EUR   +0.81%
Smurfit Kappa : Block Listing of Shares

02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST
Regulatory Story
Block Listing of Shares
Released 08:00 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8089C
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
13 February 2020

13 February 2020

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

('Smurfit Kappa Group ' or the 'Company')

Block Listing Application

A block listing application has been made to UK Listing Authority and to Euronext Dublin for a total of 165,000 ordinary shares of nominal value €0.001 each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to theOfficial List ofthe UK Listing Authority and to the Official List of Euronext Dublin andapplications have been made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublinfor these shares to be admitted to trading.

These shares will be allotted from time to time pursuant to the Smurfit Kappa Group 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 14 February 2020.

CONTACT:

Michael O'Riordan

Group Secretary

+353 (0)1 202 7000


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ALSFLFESFLIFLII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Block Listing of Shares - RNS

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 030 M
EBIT 2020 1 018 M
Net income 2020 592 M
Debt 2020 3 224 M
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 8 474 M
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Irial Finan Chairman
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP4.44%9 233
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-3.65%17 398
WESTROCK-2.26%10 850
MONDI PLC-2.71%10 636
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-8.38%9 638
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO LTD--.--%7 622
