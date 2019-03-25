Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Annual Financial Report

03/25/2019

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

2018 Annual Report & Accounts

Smurfit Kappa Group plc (the 'Company') announces the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website www.smurfitkappa.comand at the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9240T_1-2019-3-25.pdf

The Annual Report has also be submitted to the UKNational Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm/

and at:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

25 March 2019

CONTACT:

Michael O'Riordan

Group Secretary

+353 (0)1 202 7000.

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:19:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 439 M
EBIT 2019 1 147 M
Net income 2019 692 M
Debt 2019 3 056 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,50
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 6 061 M
