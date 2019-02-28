Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tony Smurfit
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1. Nil
28,679
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ken Bowles
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
2. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
3. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2. Nil
7,695
3. €25.81
4,016
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael O'Riordan
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Company Secretary
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
4. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
5. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
4. Nil
9,247
5. €25.81
4,809
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Regan
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Treasurer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
6. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
7. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
6. Nil
8,166
7. €25.81
4,166
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Saverio Mayer
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer Europe
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
8. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
8. Nil
11,809
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Juan Guillermo Castaneda
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer The Americas
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
b)
LEI
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
b)
Nature of the transaction
9. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
10. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards
Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:10:12 UTC