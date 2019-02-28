Log in
Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/28/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tony Smurfit

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. Nil

28,679

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ken Bowles

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

2. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

3. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2. Nil

7,695

3. €25.81

4,016

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael O'Riordan

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

4. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

5. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4. Nil

9,247

5. €25.81

4,809

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Regan

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Treasurer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

6. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

7. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6. Nil

8,166

7. €25.81

4,166

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Saverio Mayer

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer Europe

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

8. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

8. Nil

11,809

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Juan Guillermo Castaneda

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer The Americas

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

9. Vesting of Awards granted in 2016 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

10. Sale of shares to settle a withholding tax liability arising on the vesting of Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9. Nil

11,982

10. €25.81

4,788

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:10:12 UTC
